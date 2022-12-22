Earlier in November, the FTX cryptocurrency exchange crashed. Its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and the head of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, are allegedly behind the collapse of the exchange. Just as the exchange began collapsing, the executives of both FTX and Alameda exchanged messages on a private chat stating that they are surprised that the price of Bitcoin wasn’t crashing as much. While the whole crypto community was closely monitoring the price of Bitcoin and FTT at the time, the ones causing the crash were preoccupied with analyzing why the price of Bitcoin was not as heavily affected by the collapse. For your information, the chat consists of Ellison, SBF, and an executive of Alameda.

