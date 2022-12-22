Read full article on original website
crypto-academy.org
Justin Sun The Secret Top Client Of Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie
Justin Sun, one of the youngest and wealthiest crypto developers in the crypto industry, is believed to hold a large amount of Bitcoin in one place, U.S.-based Valkyrie Investment. According to a private financial document, in August, Valkyrie, a crypto asset manager, held more than $580 million in BTC belonging...
crypto-academy.org
SBF & Ellison Surprised BTC “Isn’t Down More”
Earlier in November, the FTX cryptocurrency exchange crashed. Its CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, and the head of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, are allegedly behind the collapse of the exchange. Just as the exchange began collapsing, the executives of both FTX and Alameda exchanged messages on a private chat stating that they are surprised that the price of Bitcoin wasn’t crashing as much. While the whole crypto community was closely monitoring the price of Bitcoin and FTT at the time, the ones causing the crash were preoccupied with analyzing why the price of Bitcoin was not as heavily affected by the collapse. For your information, the chat consists of Ellison, SBF, and an executive of Alameda.
