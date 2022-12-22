ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
FLEETWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton

EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton. Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun

PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in brutally cold conditions in Reading

READING, Pa. – Dozens of firefighters in Reading braved the elements Friday night, battling a three-alarm fire at a rowhome. Officials say the flames sparked at the house on the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Soon after, the entire area filled with smoke as crews tried to extinguish flames. 
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gym transformed into winter wonderland at Allentown elementary school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday was anything but a typical school day for students at Sheridan Elementary. "Looking at the kids' faces as they walked in this morning, their eyes were sparkling," said Sheridan Elementary Principal Peter Shahba. Their eyes were sparkling because their gym became a winter wonderland created just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Santander closing Pottsville branch

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Santander Bank will close a Pottsville branch in March. The 120 S. Centre St. office will close at the end of the business day March 23. The Santander branch closest to the downtown Pottsville location is at 24-28 E. Main St. in Schuylkill Haven. The bank...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores

FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

