ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
CJ Coombs

The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark

Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

Eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Sun, and the quick response was printed as an unsigned editorial Sept. 21, 1897. The work of veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church has since become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, appearing in part or whole in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022

It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Christmas Bird Count at Four Rivers Conservation Area

Kansas City, Mo. – Birds will need to hunt harder for food in western Missouri’s natural areas this winter, as the summer drought reduced seed and fruit production by plants. Teams conducting the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 14 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Four Rivers Conservation Area found a high number of species, but low bird numbers within the species counted. The drought affected the count, said organizer Mark Robbins, ornithology collection manager at the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

Correction: This does not impact the St. Louis area. Residents in Western Missouri and the Kansas City Area to conserve natural gas. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

3 Elk Harvested This Year in Missouri

(Reynolds County) Missouri hunters harvested a bull elk during the archery portion of the elk-hunting season, along with two bull elk during the firearms elk hunting season which wrapped up Sunday. The three Missouri hunters were selected for one of five elk hunting permits issued earlier in the year through...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy