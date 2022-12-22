ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane crashes on Santa Monica beach

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency. The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism

Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

