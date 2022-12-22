Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
‘Long Live the King’: Mural honoring famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 unveiled
The famed Los Angeles mountain lion P-22, who captured the hearts of Angelenos, now lives on in a mural honoring the beloved feline in Fairfax. P-22 was euthanized on Dec. 17 due to severe injuries after being hit by a car along with various age-related illnesses. A gathering was held on Sunday at Griffith Park […]
This Los Angeles man is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
Plane crashes on Santa Monica beach
A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Santa Monica beach, just south of the iconic pier. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were two people trapped in the plane. Crews extricated the passengers but their conditions are currently unknown. Authorities said that one of the passengers suffered a cardiac emergency. The plane was found upside down on the shoreline and departed out of Santa Monica Airport.
Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism
Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
My 6 Favorite Experiences During A Pampered Weekend In Beautiful Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara is a different world and provided the perfect backdrop for me to refresh and rejuvenate while having several new experiences. It is an honor to share with you what I discovered. This experience was a hosted weekend, but I had plenty of time to explore independently. My only...
Christmas on the beach in Southern California, as rest of country copes with monster winter storm
Sun and surf drew throngs of people to Los Angeles-area beaches for Christmas as bitter cold and brutal storms battered most of the country.
Is life better outside L.A.? What I learned after moving away
After moving to Wisconsin from Los Angeles, I've learned that things are easier and cheaper, but nothing compares to L.A.
Tamales Are The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Here's Some Memorable Ones To Try Around LA
LAist Food editor Gab Chabrán tries different types of tamales around SoCal and reflects on his own experiences eating them.
Weekly L.A. County COVID deaths top summer surge. 'There's a whole lot of winter left'
Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County are the highest since late March, when the county was emerging from the initial winter Omicron wave.
