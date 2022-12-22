This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Sunday, January 1, join leaders Lynn Jones and Barbara Reisman for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s special New Year’s Day Walk at the Marsh. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

1 DAY AGO