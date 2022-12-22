Read full article on original website
Christmas Chili and Cornbread at Proper Wellness in Rio Dell
Now that's a great meal and a great idea. All made with love.. You guys rock! Your chilli is the only hot food I've had all day. Thank you, thank you Proper Wellness for giving me a hot meal today. Merry Christmas.
FOAM Hosting Special New Year’s Day Walk at the Marsh
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Sunday, January 1, join leaders Lynn Jones and Barbara Reisman for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s special New Year’s Day Walk at the Marsh. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Eureka Church Choir Performs ‘What Child is This?’
The Christ Episcopal Church Eureka choir and music team recorded and uploaded several Christmas carols, hymns, and carols during the COVID lockdown. ‘What Child is This?’ was first published in 1865 in Britain. Written by William Dix of Bristol England, ‘What Child is This? was derived from ‘The Manger Song’, a longer poem by Dix.
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake
On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
An Estimated 4.2 Quake Made Christmas Eve More Exciting.
This is the largest quake we remember since the 6.4 on Tuesday!. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Felt it in East Eureka. Very mild, yet ominous without doubt. Always the (pun intended) underlying threat of more to come!
How Can You Help After This Earthquake?
Recovering from any type of disaster takes time and Humboldt County has a long road ahead. You can help by donating or volunteering with local organizations. Financial donations to assist with the response can be made directly to the following:. Rio Dell Fire Department- Venmo: @RioDellFire-Department, GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3036e4ec, or mailed...
Atmospheric River Forecast to Bring Up to Six Inches of Rain to Much of the Emerald Triangle, Strong Winds Expected
An atmospheric river (in other words…a lot of rain) is headed to the North Coast starting Monday and lasting through early Tuesday. Some areas could see flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka,. A significant rainstorm will bring heavy rain and possible flooding of small rivers, streams,...
[UPDATE 6:02 p.m.] Crash on Hwy 299 Blocks Eastbound Lane
A little after 5 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Hwy 299 near Berry Summit. The two occupants are reported to be trapped and the eastbound lane is completely blocked. Dispatch requested Willow Creek Fire, Salyer Fire, Blue Lake Fire and an ambulance to respond to the scene. Please remember that...
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
