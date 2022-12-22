ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Three Russian servicemen die after Ukrainian drone attack, Moscow says

Three Russian army servicemen have died after a Ukrainian drone attack on a crucial airbase deep inside Russian territory, Moscow has said. According to the defence ministry, a Ukrainian drone was shot down on the approach to Engels base early on Monday morning but falling debris killed three servicemen. The...
AFP

Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal

A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. "We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray," Getachew said in a tweet. 

