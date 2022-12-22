Read full article on original website
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
WWE Being Extra Cautious About Drew McIntyre’s Medical Status
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. McIntyre was originally supposed to be part of the 8-Man tag team match at the Madison Square Garden on December 26th, but the Scottish Psychopath is currently on the shelf with a ruptured eardrum and is yet to be medically cleared.
Matt Cardona Claims Vince McMahon Respected Him After Intercontinental Title Win
Matt Cardona’s time as WWE Intercontinental Champion may have been short, but the former Broski earned the respect of Vince McMahon. At WrestleMania 32, Cardona (as Zack Ryder) captured the title but would lose it the following night on RAW to The Miz. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Cardona spoke about...
PHOTO: Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill) Engaged
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for AEW wrestlers Lexy Nair & Big Cass (W. Morrissey/Big Bill). Nair, who serves as a backstage interviewer and the host of AEW’s ‘Outside the Ring,’ took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to announce the news. She wrote,
Grayson Waller Often Gets Compared To The Miz, Does He Mind It?
Grayson Waller has often been compared to The Miz, but does he consider that a bad thing?. For those unaware, both Waller and The Miz came into WWE from reality show backgrounds. Both men also portray arrogant heels on WWE television. During the very first “Grayson Waller Effect” segment on...
PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game
WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were in attendance at Friday night’s NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The real-life couple live in the Cleveland area and often attend NBA and NFL games in the city. You can check out some photos of the two...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar
On Saturday evening, the UFC announced the tragic news that MMA legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45, after what is believed to be from heart complications. Bonnar reportedly passed away on Thursday, with the news just coming out. The official UFC statement stated,. “The UFC...
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has Made Certain Moves More Effective By Banning Them
Control Your Narrative, the wrestling promotion managed by former WWE and Impact/TNA wrestler EC3, has gained a lot of notoriety due to its unorthodox set of rules, controversial roster, heavy use of video editing, and more. When CYN was launched, EC3 specifically announced that the superkick, Canadian Destroyer, and tope...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/26/22)
WWE NXT (12/27/22) WWE Main Event (12/15/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
WWE Kicks Off Its Post-Holiday Tour Tonight – Full Lineups
WWE kicks off its annual post-Holiday tour tonight, starting two with two events. It wraps up on Thursday. Here are the lineups:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar – Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row...
Paul Heyman Considered John Cena To Be The “Next Sting” In 2002
Paul Heyman considered a young John Cena to be the “next Sting” when he was running the SmackDown creative team. Cena debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2022, answering the open challenge of Kurt Angle and ushering in an era of ‘ruthless aggression.’. Dave Meltzer reports...
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
WWE SmackDown News – Bray Wyatt Assaults Cameraman, The New Day Attack Imperium
On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy last week. Wyatt clarified that he and Uncle Howdy are two separate individuals, before the former Universal Champion snapped and unleashed on the cameraman. Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw...
Sol Ruca’s Finisher Gets A Name, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, More
WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca recently had a video of her finisher go viral. Many fans have dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher, which is something the official WWE NXT Level Up Twitter account is now rocking with:. You can check out a video of the “Top 10 Moments” from...
Report: The Workhorsemen Injured At AEW Dark Tapings
A report from Fightful Select indicates that there may have been an injury sustained at the recent round of tapings for AEW Dark. The Workhorsemen, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, were pulled from this weekend’s CDW show due to injuries suffered at the latest Dark tapings. The report notes that Henry’s injury is not considered to be serious, and he should be back in action soon. There is no word yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.
Solo Sikoa Wants Dream Match Against Rey Mysterio, Reflects On His WWE Main Roster Debut
On September 3, at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event, Solo Sikoa returned from injury, interfering in the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and helping The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Scottish Psychopath, turning heel in the process. A...
