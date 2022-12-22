Read full article on original website
100-year-old veteran returns to the skies in a WWII-era plane thanks to a volunteer group
Ted Giannone is 100 years old, and a World War II veteran, so he’s seen some things. But he said he’d never really seen the Superstition Mountains until Tony Anger showed them to him. From above, in a historic plane. “He flew inside, and I saw the inside of the mountain: the waterfalls, the...
Phoenix council members' Suns arena suite usage raises ethics policy questions
When details surfaced of how Phoenix City Council members used the city's luxury suite at the Suns arena, it didn't take long for insinuations to fly, three months ahead of a city council run-off election, that they did it for personal gain. For years, the city has had access to the box to...
In Arizona, Colorado River crisis stokes worry over growth and groundwater depletion
Even as Arizona grapples with cuts in Colorado River water, Phoenix's suburbs are expanding. Experts warn that desert growth based on groundwater poses risks.
