Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA
SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
earthlymission.com
Librarian Gives New Life to 110-Year-Old Tree Stump By Turning It Into Free Community Library
Why remove a dead tree stump? It has much better uses. What happens when you are a librarian and you have e a 110-year-old tree stump in front of your house? For Sharalee Armitage Howard, who works at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Idaho, the answer was easy. She decided to turn it into a library!
Enjoy an indoor, heated holiday lights experience at Northwest WinterFest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The cultural holiday light show, Northwest WinterFest, is back and indoors this year at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. The event features holiday lanterns, live performances and kids activities too. From Santa, to a dragon to the Kids Wonderland with ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and ‘Frozen’ characters, it’s an experience for the whole family! There...
FOX 28 Spokane
Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.
inlander.com
KYRS Thin Air Community Radio moves to Spokane's Central Library after almost two decades in the Community Building
For the past 19 years, KYRS Thin Air Community Radio has called the third floor of Main Avenue's Community Building home, but the radio station is now sending out signals from the third floor of the Central Library branch in downtown Spokane. In 2018, voters approved a $77 million bond,...
What are the most beautiful things unique to Spokane?
Let’s say you’re writing a pamphlet to sell the city to someone who’s never been. What are some of the things you would highlight? Sports, food, culture, special spots, etc.
Local non-profit helps make season bright at assisted-living facility
SPOKANE, Wash – Having to spend Christmas alone is a harsh reality for some living in assisted living facilities, meaning no Christmas gifts and little holiday cheer. With the help of one non-profit, the people at one Spokane facility are getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled. When making your Christmas wish list, you might ask for a new watch or the...
Does anybody know the places to donate clothes in Spokane?
Does anybody know where to donate clothes in Spokane? I don’t have a car to drive around so I’ll be walking with a bag of clothes. I see clothing donation boxes but they seem shady like some green city project company that has no info online.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smiles all around for NIC students
The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
spokanefavs.com
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter. This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you. News story by John McCallum. Thanks to some quick coordination between government and faith-based institutions, some homeless in Spokane...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
Spokane Police Department gifts bedding, school supplies to Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is helping out those in need this holiday season. With the help of their K9 unit, SPD found out that there were Ukrainian refugees were at an old SPD training site. SPD also found out they needed linen and school supplies for children there. SPD was able to buy more than 100 bedding...
Is it worth living in Spokane?
I got offered my dream job and am moving here (CPA) anyone have some perspective on what life’s like here？ Dating, socializing, how about the weather is etc. Thanks for any advice.
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Here’s how the holidays will impact City closures in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As you celebrate the holidays with your friends and family, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Here is how the holidays will impact operations in the City of Spokane. Spokane City Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 to observe the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Garbage and crubside recycling will go on...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope now under 200 residents, state agencies say
At its height this summer, Washington’s largest homeless encampment had an estimated population of more than 600. Since October, the population of Camp Hope has shrunk to fewer than 200. Camp Hope, located next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, has been a source of contention between...
