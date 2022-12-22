Read full article on original website
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time.
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line...
Here’s how the holidays will impact City closures in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As you celebrate the holidays with your friends and family, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Here is how the holidays will impact operations in the City of Spokane. Spokane City Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 to observe the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Garbage and crubside recycling will go on...
Spokane Police Department gifts bedding, school supplies to Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is helping out those in need this holiday season. With the help of their K9 unit, SPD found out that there were Ukrainian refugees were at an old SPD training site. SPD also found out they needed linen and school supplies for children there. SPD was able to buy more than 100 bedding...
Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne reopens after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne Road has reopened after a crash. The road was closed for about two hours while emergency crews cleared the crash and sanded the road. Drivers are asked to use caution on roads with icy conditions.
Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
Multiple crashes on US-395 close down northbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple crashes on US-395 have closed down northbound traffic on the highway between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. The first crash involved multiple vehicles on the hill north of Hawthorne, and a second crash followed at the intersection of Hastings Rd. and US-395. Washington State Department...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to wind chill and snow – Mark
More wind and light snow make highway travel difficult. Mountain passes will be snow-covered, so allow for lots of time. There will be light snow and winds, so you’ll need to bundle up and take it easy driving and walking with icy surfaces. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake
MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
Travelers at the Spokane International Airport battle delays ahead of Christmas
SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days of the year, and people at the Spokane International Airport are already dealing with delays and cancellations. According to flight aware, twenty-three flights have already been delayed today, with five being canceled. Frustrated and tired travelers say they’ve dealt with delay after delay, either trying to make it to Spokane,...
What to know before you call a tow this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tow truck companies are extremely busy this time of year, and they’re especially slammed when snow and ice cover the roads. Divine’s Towing and Hauling is a popular towing service in Spokane, and they said they received a total of 250 calls on Monday. Divine’s also answers emergency calls, meaning if you need a tow on the...
‘Increasing level of brazenness’: Spokane Police use emphasis patrols to catch shoplifters
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say retail theft is up nearly 40% from last year, and they’re working to get shoplifters off the street. The operation is complex, with officers on the outside, loss prevention on the inside, and everyone keeping their eyes peeled for people who aren’t planning to pay. “People are committing these acts more frequently,” said Nick...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night
We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
