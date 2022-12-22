ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior

SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel

As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
SPOKANE, WA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne reopens after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northbound US 395 at Hawthorne Road has reopened after a crash. The road was closed for about two hours while emergency crews cleared the crash and sanded the road. Drivers are asked to use caution on roads with icy conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple crashes on US-395 close down northbound lanes

SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple crashes on US-395 have closed down northbound traffic on the highway between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. The first crash involved multiple vehicles on the hill north of Hawthorne, and a second crash followed at the intersection of Hastings Rd. and US-395. Washington State Department...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to wind chill and snow – Mark

More wind and light snow make highway travel difficult. Mountain passes will be snow-covered, so allow for lots of time. There will be light snow and winds, so you’ll need to bundle up and take it easy driving and walking with icy surfaces. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Domestic Incident in Medical Lake

MEDICAL LAKE, WA - A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for murder in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from a deadly domestic incident in Medical Lake, WA. On Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 200...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Travelers at the Spokane International Airport battle delays ahead of Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash.–Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days of the year, and people at the Spokane International Airport are already dealing with delays and cancellations. According to flight aware, twenty-three flights have already been delayed today, with five being canceled. Frustrated and tired travelers say they’ve dealt with delay after delay, either trying to make it to Spokane,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What to know before you call a tow this winter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tow truck companies are extremely busy this time of year, and they’re especially slammed when snow and ice cover the roads. Divine’s Towing and Hauling is a popular towing service in Spokane, and they said they received a total of 250 calls on Monday. Divine’s also answers emergency calls, meaning if you need a tow on the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Increasing level of brazenness’: Spokane Police use emphasis patrols to catch shoplifters

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say retail theft is up nearly 40% from last year, and they’re working to get shoplifters off the street. The operation is complex, with officers on the outside, loss prevention on the inside, and everyone keeping their eyes peeled for people who aren’t planning to pay. “People are committing these acts more frequently,” said Nick...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night

We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy