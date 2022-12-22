KYRS Thin Air Community Radio moves to Spokane's Central Library after almost two decades in the Community Building

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
earthlymission.com
Librarian Gives New Life to 110-Year-Old Tree Stump By Turning It Into Free Community Library
Why remove a dead tree stump? It has much better uses. What happens when you are a librarian and you have e a 110-year-old tree stump in front of your house? For Sharalee Armitage Howard, who works at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Idaho, the answer was easy. She decided to turn it into a library!
Local non-profit helps make season bright at assisted-living facility
SPOKANE, Wash – Having to spend Christmas alone is a harsh reality for some living in assisted living facilities, meaning no Christmas gifts and little holiday cheer. With the help of one non-profit, the people at one Spokane facility are getting their Christmas wishes fulfilled. When making your Christmas wish list, you might ask for a new watch or the...
Here’s how the holidays will impact City closures in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – As you celebrate the holidays with your friends and family, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead. Here is how the holidays will impact operations in the City of Spokane. Spokane City Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 to observe the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Garbage and crubside recycling will go on...
FOX 28 Spokane
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line...
Enjoy an indoor, heated holiday lights experience at Northwest WinterFest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The cultural holiday light show, Northwest WinterFest, is back and indoors this year at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. The event features holiday lanterns, live performances and kids activities too. From Santa, to a dragon to the Kids Wonderland with ‘Kung Fu Panda’ and ‘Frozen’ characters, it’s an experience for the whole family! There...
Spokane Police Department gifts bedding, school supplies to Ukrainian refugees
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is helping out those in need this holiday season. With the help of their K9 unit, SPD found out that there were Ukrainian refugees were at an old SPD training site. SPD also found out they needed linen and school supplies for children there. SPD was able to buy more than 100 bedding...
spokanefavs.com
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter. This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you. News story by John McCallum. Thanks to some quick coordination between government and faith-based institutions, some homeless in Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope now under 200 residents, state agencies say
At its height this summer, Washington’s largest homeless encampment had an estimated population of more than 600. Since October, the population of Camp Hope has shrunk to fewer than 200. Camp Hope, located next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, has been a source of contention between...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
KREM
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Does anybody know the places to donate clothes in Spokane?
Does anybody know where to donate clothes in Spokane? I don’t have a car to drive around so I’ll be walking with a bag of clothes. I see clothing donation boxes but they seem shady like some green city project company that has no info online.
KREM
The South Hill Grill announces last day before moving to new location
SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Grill announced their last day at the 29th Ave location would be on Saturday, December 24th. They will be open all day on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will then move and transition into its new location on 57th Ave, taking place of the Rock City Grill.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
Extreme Team spreads Christmas cheer to Reverend Happy Watkins
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team wanted to squeeze in one last project before the year ends. The team made their way over to Reverend Happy Watkins’ home to add some accessibility features to help him get around easier. Watkins is a community and civil rights leader whose devoted his life to helping others....
KXLY
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smiles all around for NIC students
The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA
SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
