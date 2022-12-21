Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gala supports nonprofit that serves students in Baldwin-Whitehall, Bethel Park, South Park
For nearly two decades, Melting Pot Ministries has had an overriding goal for the youngsters served by the nonprofit:. “To try to help them become the best that they can be,” executive director Diane Ford, a lifelong Bethel Park resident, said. “And I’m very serious when we talk about being a loving atmosphere. Melting Pot is where love touches hearts and transforms lives. We see it happening every day.”
butlerradio.com
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
butlerradio.com
Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition
The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
Duquesne University to begin construction on new 11-story student apartment building next month
Duquesne University plans to begin construction next month on a new 11-story student apartment building on Forbes Avenue. The 556-bed facility will include amenity spaces, bicycle parking, a fitness area and outdoor courtyards available to residents, students and others in the community, the university said. The new building, located next...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills High School students place in Carnegie Mellon University coding competition
Three students from Penn Hills High School recently earned a major honor competing against other students from around the globe. Seniors Eric Cronin and Matthew Kirby and junior Caleb Lohr recently all placed in the top three in their respective divisions at the bi-annual fall 20222 Carnegie Mellon University Creative Task Competition.
nextpittsburgh.com
Residents with disabilities call out Pittsburgh’s non-compliance with ADA
Even before Mayor Ed Gainey hosted a town hall meeting on building a more disability-friendly city, he took steps to address issues for Pittsburgh’s community of people with disabilities. First, he said, he met with department directors to discuss the issues they saw. Then he allocated $300,000 in next...
Pitt committee approves up to $10M for land deal in BioForge project
A panel of University of Pittsburgh trustees on Wednesday authorized spending up to $10 million to acquire a piece of property in Hazelwood Green to develop a cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility. The three-acre property known as Lot 18 would become home to BioForge. “BioForge will be designed to...
Tarentum gets buy-in from resident to help fight blight
Residents of West 10th Avenue in Tarentum can look forward to the cleanup of a habitual eyesore and potential hazard. A buyer plans to pour $40,000 into renovations at 208 W. 10th Ave., Code Enforcement Officer Anthony Bruni said. “This is a house that’s been vacant going on three years,”...
Popular Leechburg Lights holiday light show relocating to Connellsville after this year
Leechburg’s lit but not for long. The annual Leechburg Lights synchronized holiday light display at the home of Clyde Lindsey on Main Street is in its last season. Lindsey, 48, the homeowner and event creator, is moving from Leechburg to Connellsville in a few months. He plans to continue...
nextpittsburgh.com
Allegheny Shores bringing 50-acre mixed-use development to Sharpsburg riverfront
Sharpsburg, the tiny 0.5-square-mile borough across the river from Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood, may soon be home to its very own “riviera.”. On Oct. 31, local developer The Mosites Company broke ground on Allegheny Shores (formerly known as Riverfront 47), a project that will stretch from Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall to the James Sharp Landing on 13th Street in Sharpsburg.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew's unforced error
In 2019, when running for office, Doug Chew made a loud and proud campaign promise. Send him to the courthouse as a Westmoreland County commissioner, and he would take 60% of his paycheck and donate it to the drug court. The people listened. They gave him the job. Like other...
Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval
The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
Youngest candidate for Allegheny County executive says she's the front-runner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato. She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb."I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.Innamorato,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania restaurant to offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, will offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked, to anyone in need this holiday season. Glenn Wagner says he felt called to do this as a way to give back to his community. Glenn and his wife,...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
City of Pittsburgh closing certain roads as precaution ahead of winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Hours before a winter storm could hit our area, city officials are working to finalize their winter plans before the snow begins to fall and the roads start to freeze. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest updates on this winter storm. “In...
