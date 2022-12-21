ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakmont, PA

Tribune-Review

Gala supports nonprofit that serves students in Baldwin-Whitehall, Bethel Park, South Park

For nearly two decades, Melting Pot Ministries has had an overriding goal for the youngsters served by the nonprofit:. “To try to help them become the best that they can be,” executive director Diane Ford, a lifelong Bethel Park resident, said. “And I’m very serious when we talk about being a loving atmosphere. Melting Pot is where love touches hearts and transforms lives. We see it happening every day.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need

A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition

The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Allegheny Shores bringing 50-acre mixed-use development to Sharpsburg riverfront

Sharpsburg, the tiny 0.5-square-mile borough across the river from Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood, may soon be home to its very own “riviera.”. On Oct. 31, local developer The Mosites Company broke ground on Allegheny Shores (formerly known as Riverfront 47), a project that will stretch from Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall to the James Sharp Landing on 13th Street in Sharpsburg.
SHARPSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval

The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Youngest candidate for Allegheny County executive says she's the front-runner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato. She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb."I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.Innamorato,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
MUNHALL, PA

