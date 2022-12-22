Read full article on original website
China’s Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China’s economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world’s second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus’ spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in ‘strike drill’
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30...
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter...
Three Russian servicemen killed after drone shot down at air base inside Russia
Three Russian servicemen were killed Monday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down by air defenses as it approached a military airfield in Saratov Oblast, deep inside Russian territory, according to Russian state news agencies, citing the defense ministry. The incident took place in the western port city of Engels,...
The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe
With sloping banks studded with elegant private mansions, palace parks and centuries-old groves, the Bosphorus is the embodiment of Istanbul. This 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait runs from the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of Marmara in the south. The urban sprawl covers Europe in the west and Asia...
This year’s top health-related Google searches are in, and Covid-19 is nowhere to be found
You can learn a lot from a search history. This month, Google released its annual “Year in Search” list to show which terms saw the highest spikes over the past year. The roundup offers some insight into what internet users around the world cared about, were curious about and concerned about in 2022.
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs. Non-compliance will result in revoking the licenses of said NGOs, the ministry said.
Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal
A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. "We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray," Getachew said in a tweet.
North Korean drones breach South Korea airspace in ‘clear act of provocation’
South Korea said on Monday that it had scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated its air space.This is the first time since 2017 that North Korean drones entered its rival’s airspace.At the time, a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea, after which military officials said that the drone photographed a US missile defence system in the South.In a statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several unmanned North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday. One drone...
They put their lives on the line for America - then got deported. Now 94,000 veterans could finally come home
For Hector Barajas, it was a long and winding journey to become a full US citizen. Even a stint in the military didn’t seem to promise any guarantees. He came to the US with his family at the age of 7 from Zacatecas, Mexico, and was a US permanent resident. As a teenager, he joined the Army as soon as he could, seeking new opportunities.“I wanted to be a GI Joe, but also I wanted to serve my country,” he tells The Independent. “I wanted to get away from the environment I was growing up in. Compton, California, was...
