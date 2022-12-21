ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022

Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
QUINCY, IL
kmaland.com

Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
FORT MADISON, IA
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute

Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon. West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead after single vehicle crash on U.S. 34

A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m.  […]
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
kciiradio.com

Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crews battle 5 blazes in 2 days

Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart

A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Macomb declares snow emergency

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb is declaring a Snow Emergency starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23. The declaration means it's unlawful for any person to park or allow a motor vehicle to remain parked on a street that has been designated as a snow route in the city.
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police Department stepping up enforcement efforts through Jan. 2

QUINCY — Quincy Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. Through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” traffic safety campaign.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

JFD Responds to Vehicle Fire Thursday

Jacksonville Fire Department personnel responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:18 pm Thursday. According to an incident report, the vehicle’s driver said they parked the Hyundai sedan after running an errand. She said she noticed a burning smell but didn’t think anything of it as the car had leaked oil onto the exhaust in the past. She says about an hour later someone came in and told her that her car was on fire.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Pen City Current

Keokuk man arrested on meth charges

LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on Felony drug charges. Shelby Kobra Kelly age 28 of Keokuk was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of: Possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and Drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Dec. 13-21, 2022

A boy was born to Caleb Washburn and Alexis Jones of Quincy at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 13. A girl was born to Wyatt Baker and Sabrina Garza of Milton at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 20. A boy was born to Cynthia Rosebud of Quincy at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 20. A boy...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Nearly 30 Displaced After Christmas Day Apartment Building Fire

Members of the South Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Murrayville, and Woodson Fire Departments as well as the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fishing for Freedom gets $25,000 state grant

Springfield, IL – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE

