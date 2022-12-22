ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
laurenscountysports.com

Southside edges Devils at Greer tourney

GREER – All was well until Clinton spent Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon competing in Greer’s boys basketball holiday tournament. Southside dropped in a shot at the buzzer to edge the Red Devils, who fell to Greer the night before. “Too many turnovers contributed to us losing,” CHS...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Grenade launcher, fake police badges found in Upstate home

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown Greenville without power on Friday night. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs Your Help. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of reported power outages in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.: According to the Duke Energy website, power is restored in the area. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.: Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier released the following statement regarding the outages:. "A substation outage occurred around 6:45 p.m. affecting much of downtown Greenville and nearby neighborhoods. Crews...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Tractor-trailer lands on top of car in Spartanburg crash, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tractor-trailer landed on a car in a crash in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of John B. White Senior Boulevard, Reidville Road, and Blackstock Road. Littlejohn...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home …. Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away. Weather Update – Friday 7 a.m. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday: Reidville Fire Department. First Responder Friday:...
SPARTANBURG, SC

