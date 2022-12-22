ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earl’s appointment to Howell school board is great news for community

Howell got an early Christmas gift Friday when its board of education appointed Brent Earl, who lost his seat in the November election, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Marcus Wilcox. No slight to the other candidates who applied to fill the seat at all — a...
