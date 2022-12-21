Read full article on original website
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's appearance on the pitch following World Cup Final
FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy. Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi. According...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Lionel Messi’s potential money tribute from Argentina for World Cup win – and it’s not what you think
It’s no secret just how much Argentina loves Lionel Messi. After all, Messi is arguably the the greatest footballer of all time. This is so given his prolonged stretch of elite play for both club and country. For years, he has terrorized the opposition with his quick feet, pinpoint passing, and clinical finishing, claiming countless of accolades in the process. And recently, Messi finally achieved the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet: a World Cup victory.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Verbal Agreement To Join Al Nassr In Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer
A photographer whose image of Lionel Messi became part of the most-liked Instagram post ever said it was "simple luck" that he caught the moment. The footballer chose Shaun Botterill's photo of him celebrating Argentina's World Cup win as the first image in a gallery to celebrate the achievement. The...
Lisandro Martinez warned by Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag to ‘accept’ Premier League return
Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when the celebrating Lisandro Martinez will be back at Manchester United but has told the new World Cup winner to remember when the Premier League returns.United host Nottingham Forest on 27 December, eight days after the centre-back was part of the Argentina squad who beat Raphael Varane’s France in the World Cup final.And United manager Ten Hag, who also worked with Martinez at Ajax, was sympathetic towards the defender’s reaction while also reminding him of United’s fixture list.Ten Hag could find himself short of centre-backs, with Varane seemingly injured when he...
Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Saudi club hope to land $75 million-a-year signing before transfer window opens
Al Nassr are hopeful that they will secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the opening of the January window, sources close the Saudi Arabian club have told CBS Sports. The 37-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. So far Al...
FIFA President Gianni Infantino Is Pushing for a Three-Year World Cup Cycle
The commercial success of the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar has brought news that, on top of 2025’s Club World Cup expansion, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is looking to shorten the tournament’s cycle to every three years. The recent controversial World Cup was a financial hit as...
Stop crying. Mbappe is the son of Messis. A cheeky response of the Argentines to France has arrived with the most joy
Argentines called France a petition to stop crying to reply to the petition of the French and the requieted request for the repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between the national teams of Argentina and France. According to reports, the South American petition has already been signed by...
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
Transfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo
Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
