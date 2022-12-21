ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
CBS Sports

FIFA investigating Salt Bae's appearance on the pitch following World Cup Final

FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy. Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi. According...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s potential money tribute from Argentina for World Cup win – and it’s not what you think

It’s no secret just how much Argentina loves Lionel Messi. After all, Messi is arguably the the greatest footballer of all time. This is so given his prolonged stretch of elite play for both club and country. For years, he has terrorized the opposition with his quick feet, pinpoint passing, and clinical finishing, claiming countless of accolades in the process. And recently, Messi finally achieved the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet: a World Cup victory.
BBC

Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer

A photographer whose image of Lionel Messi became part of the most-liked Instagram post ever said it was "simple luck" that he caught the moment. The footballer chose Shaun Botterill's photo of him celebrating Argentina's World Cup win as the first image in a gallery to celebrate the achievement. The...
The Independent

Lisandro Martinez warned by Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag to ‘accept’ Premier League return

Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when the celebrating Lisandro Martinez will be back at Manchester United but has told the new World Cup winner to remember when the Premier League returns.United host Nottingham Forest on 27 December, eight days after the centre-back was part of the Argentina squad who beat Raphael Varane’s France in the World Cup final.And United manager Ten Hag, who also worked with Martinez at Ajax, was sympathetic towards the defender’s reaction while also reminding him of United’s fixture list.Ten Hag could find himself short of centre-backs, with Varane seemingly injured when he...
hypebeast.com

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Is Pushing for a Three-Year World Cup Cycle

The commercial success of the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar has brought news that, on top of 2025’s Club World Cup expansion, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is looking to shorten the tournament’s cycle to every three years. The recent controversial World Cup was a financial hit as...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo

﻿Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $850M WW, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Reaches $800M – International Box Office

Coming out of its second weekend, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has banked an estimated $855.4M globally through Sunday. The sophomore session added $168.6M at the international box office in 52 markets for a $601.7M running cume. Also overseas, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel passed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the No. 3 biggest Hollywood grosser of 2022. It is also now the No. 5 studio title of the pandemic era and will soon top No Time to Die’s $613M. The offshore drop from opening weekend was 42% (-38% when...

