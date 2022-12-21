ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
Gizmodo

Anti-Discrimination Laws Are Called Into Question by SCOTUS

The Supreme Court seems poised to rule in favor of a Colorado web designer who appealed for the right to decline her services to same-sex couples. Lorie Smith is the owner of a web design company called 303 Creative, and says she will serve LGBTQ+ customers for general design requests, but says she should not be required to provide wedding website designs to gay and lesbian couples.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy