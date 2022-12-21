Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
All Oklahoma U.S. Representatives vote against Respect For Marriage Act
All Oklahoma U.S. Representatives voted 'nay' in Thursday's Respect For Marriage Act roll call. However, the House did ultimately pass the legislation.
U.S. Supreme Court could entrench power of Kansas, Missouri lawmakers to gerrymander
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the independent legislature theory. “It’s a horrifying theory,” said Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat.
Oregon Supreme Court leaves in place order blocking strict new gun law
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled to keep in place a lower court ruling that blocked a strict new gun law that voters approved by passing a measure on November's ballot.
These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
The House has sent the Respect for Marriage Act to President Biden’s desk after all Democrats and 39 Republicans in the body voted to support the bill. The legislation, which passed in a 258-169-1 vote, would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages lawfully performed in…
WKRN
Senator plans to file bill adding exceptions to Tennessee abortion law, remove 'affirmative defense' clause
The current abortion law in Tennessee is pretty absolute, absent a thin ‘affirmative defense’ clause. Senator plans to file bill adding exceptions to Tennessee …. The current abortion law in Tennessee is pretty absolute, absent a thin ‘affirmative defense’ clause. Newsmaker: Antioch holiday market. Newsmaker: Antioch...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
Missouri senator hopes to add clarity to state’s abortion laws
A Missouri state senator has filed legislation he hopes will add clarity in the state’s abortion laws.
Gizmodo
Anti-Discrimination Laws Are Called Into Question by SCOTUS
The Supreme Court seems poised to rule in favor of a Colorado web designer who appealed for the right to decline her services to same-sex couples. Lorie Smith is the owner of a web design company called 303 Creative, and says she will serve LGBTQ+ customers for general design requests, but says she should not be required to provide wedding website designs to gay and lesbian couples.
House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Protections, Sending Bill to Biden's Desk
The bill will now head to Biden's desk to be signed into law.
