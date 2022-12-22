ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise

Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC

Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?

First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
BBC

Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira

Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation

Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds

As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
BBC

Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake

American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...

