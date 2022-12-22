Read full article on original website
Thomas Frank signs new deal to stay at Brentford until 2027
Thomas Frank is looking to create "more magic moments" as head coach of Brentford after signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2027
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise
Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC
Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?
First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
Sunderland star Ross Stewart would be a 'big risk' for Rangers, claims pundit
There are easier ways for someone to admit they have never watched a player...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
SB Nation
Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds
As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Leicester 28-13 Gloucester: Anthony Watson scores twice in Tigers victory
Tries: Porter, Watson 2 Cons: Burns 2 Pens: Burns 3. Richard Wigglesworth won his first match as interim head coach at Leicester as they beat Gloucester 28-8. An Adam Hastings penalty was bettered by two from Freddie Burns to give Leicester the lead, before Albert Tuisue's try edged Gloucester ahead.
Cross sees off Williams at PDC World Darts as Clayton and Noppert progress
Former PDC World Darts Championship champion Rob Cross is through to the third round after seeing off debutant Scott Williams at Alexandra Palace. A fine contest that went to a last-leg decider in each set saw Cross prevail 3-1 with an average of 99 and having recorded seven 180s. The...
BBC
Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake
American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
