Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child
CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
Fox11online.com
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
Daily Advocate
Baker sentenced to 11 years for drugs
GREENVILLE — Seth S. Baker was sentenced to 11 years for drugs. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Baker, 32, of Muncie, Ind., entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, the major drug offense due the quantity of drugs was dropped and count two and three were dismissed.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Richmond woman pulled over for license plate violation, arrested for dealing cocaine
A Richmond woman has been arrested for dealing cocaine following a traffic stop on Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21st., Trooper Clayton Fox with the Indiana State Police Pendleton District initiated a traffic stop near North 21st St. and Glen Court on a 2008 Dodge Charger for a license plate violation, according to a media release by Indiana State Police.
orangeandbluepress.com
Man Indicted for killing Gas Station Clerk and Pregnant Girlfriend in Montgomery County
A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and leading authorities to the decomposing remains of his pregnant girlfriend was found to be not competent to stand trial. Accused Killer Found Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial. A man accused killer allegedly a gas station clerk earlier this month and...
WLWT 5
Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison
A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
Check your account: Police warn of grocery store fraud
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department warns online Kroger customers to check their accounts after a string of allegedly fraudulent charges. According to a release by the Moraine Police Department, multiple customers in Montgomery County reported fraudulent purchases on their accounts after using either Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or placing a […]
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ISP: Deputy shot, suspect in 'grave condition'
A deputy was shot by an unidentified man early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said. The deputy's body armor stopped the gunfire.
SWAT on scene of standoff for seven hours; Man taken into custody
After a seven hour SWAT standoff in Yellow Springs, a man was peacefully taken into custody to be evaluated, according to the Yellow Springs Village Manager, Josue Salmeron. The initial call to dispatch came in around 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a welfare check at the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Salmeron told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on scene.
Sidney man killed in officer-involved shooting at grocery store identified
SIDNEY — A Sidney man has been identified as the person shot and killed by police during an officer-involved shooting at a Sidney grocery store this week. Todd Jordan, 53, was identified as the suspect who died in the shooting, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed Friday. Police...
Kroger shoppers warned about receipt fraud targeting shopping method used by millions of Americans
KROGER in Ohio’s Montgomery County is under investigation as customers experience hundreds of dollars in fraudulent charges. On Saturday, December 17th, The Moraine Police Department (MPD) received a series of complaints from Kroger customers who made online grocery orders for delivery via the Kroger App or Instacart. Customers alleged...
Check your receipt: Fraudulent charges reported on area grocery bills, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — If you’ve bought groceries from Kroger recently, you may want to check your receipt. The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.
wyso.org
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
WLWT 5
Man arrested following Lewisburg bank robbery
A man has been arrested following a robbery earlier this month at a Lewisburg bank. According to the Preble County Sheriff's Office, a man entered the Lewisburg branch of LCNB National Bank on Dec. 2, just before noon, and handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand over money while threatening a mass shooting.
'I'm so sorry': Drugged driver avoid jail time as judge accepts plea agreement
A drugged driver who seriously injured a New Castle woman in 2018 will avoid jail or prison time after a judge accepted a plea agreement Monday.
1017thepoint.com
FORMER CRAIN SANITARIUM OWNER ASSUMES NEW ID, CLAIMS TO HAVE GIVEN FLOWERS TO QUEEN
(Richmond, IN)--Remember Heaven Johnson? She’s the one who came to Richmond a few years ago and convinced lots of people that she was a Beverly Hills interior designer who wanted to rehab the Crain Sanitarium at 22nd and East Main. It turned out she wasn’t a designer, was a felon with numerous fraud convictions in multiple states, and wa arrested for stealing from Richmond’s Menards. The Crain building today continues to deteriorate. Here’s an update on Heaven Johnson. Now, she’s using the name Heaven Auberjonois. She recently lamented the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claiming to having presented the queen with flowers and claiming to be a British Honduran Fashion Model. But, she’s got an open warrant for theft in central Indiana. Johnson was, though, able to secure $40,000 in PPP money from the federal government. Her whereabouts today are unknown.
1017thepoint.com
911 DIRECTOR: PROFANITY NOT COMING FROM DISPATCH
(Union County, IN)--Union County residents who monitor police and fire scanners have gotten an earful recently. In recent days, according to Union County 911 Director Jenny Brown, kids using profanity have come across the scanner. Brown indicated that she has spoken to a radio vendor and wants residents to know that the profanity is not coming from dispatch or a Union County law enforcement officer. A complaint is being filed with the FCC.
