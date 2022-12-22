ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

FOX59

Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Baker sentenced to 11 years for drugs

GREENVILLE — Seth S. Baker was sentenced to 11 years for drugs. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Baker, 32, of Muncie, Ind., entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, the major drug offense due the quantity of drugs was dropped and count two and three were dismissed.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Leader of nationwide moving company scam conspiracy partly based in West Chester sentenced to 72 months in prison

A man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for his role in a fraud featuring moving companies throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice says Serghei Verlan, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati on Tuesday to 72 months in prison for conspiring in a racketeering enterprise to defraud individuals through moving companies located throughout the United States.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Check your account: Police warn of grocery store fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department warns online Kroger customers to check their accounts after a string of allegedly fraudulent charges. According to a release by the Moraine Police Department, multiple customers in Montgomery County reported fraudulent purchases on their accounts after using either Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or placing a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN
WHIO Dayton

SWAT on scene of standoff for seven hours; Man taken into custody

After a seven hour SWAT standoff in Yellow Springs, a man was peacefully taken into custody to be evaluated, according to the Yellow Springs Village Manager, Josue Salmeron. The initial call to dispatch came in around 2:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a welfare check at the 100 block of Brookside Drive, Salmeron told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis on scene.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Check your receipt: Fraudulent charges reported on area grocery bills, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — If you’ve bought groceries from Kroger recently, you may want to check your receipt. The Moraine Police Department is asking anyone in southern Montgomery County who has used Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or who placed a Kroger delivery through Instacart in the last two weeks to check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WLWT 5

Man arrested following Lewisburg bank robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery earlier this month at a Lewisburg bank. According to the Preble County Sheriff's Office, a man entered the Lewisburg branch of LCNB National Bank on Dec. 2, just before noon, and handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand over money while threatening a mass shooting.
LEWISBURG, OH
1017thepoint.com

FORMER CRAIN SANITARIUM OWNER ASSUMES NEW ID, CLAIMS TO HAVE GIVEN FLOWERS TO QUEEN

(Richmond, IN)--Remember Heaven Johnson? She’s the one who came to Richmond a few years ago and convinced lots of people that she was a Beverly Hills interior designer who wanted to rehab the Crain Sanitarium at 22nd and East Main. It turned out she wasn’t a designer, was a felon with numerous fraud convictions in multiple states, and wa arrested for stealing from Richmond’s Menards. The Crain building today continues to deteriorate. Here’s an update on Heaven Johnson. Now, she’s using the name Heaven Auberjonois. She recently lamented the death of Queen Elizabeth II, claiming to having presented the queen with flowers and claiming to be a British Honduran Fashion Model. But, she’s got an open warrant for theft in central Indiana. Johnson was, though, able to secure $40,000 in PPP money from the federal government. Her whereabouts today are unknown.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

911 DIRECTOR: PROFANITY NOT COMING FROM DISPATCH

(Union County, IN)--Union County residents who monitor police and fire scanners have gotten an earful recently. In recent days, according to Union County 911 Director Jenny Brown, kids using profanity have come across the scanner. Brown indicated that she has spoken to a radio vendor and wants residents to know that the profanity is not coming from dispatch or a Union County law enforcement officer. A complaint is being filed with the FCC.

