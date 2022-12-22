ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

knkx.org

Slow buses and a stranger: An unforgettable Christmas in 1975

What makes a particular Christmas unforgettable? Maybe it’s a surprise guest or a perfect gift or some sort of event that becomes family legend. But for Nick Morrison, his most memorable Christmas happened because of slow city buses. Listen above or read the story below as he explains. On...
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Yule in the PNW: How witches, pagans, Wiccans celebrate winter holidays

You know the usual winter holidays — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve. There’s also Saint Lucia Day, Boxing Day, and a little something called the Winter Solstice. For the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year, usually Dec. 21, which harkens...
RENTON, WA
secretseattle.co

New Seattle Gay Bar Dragster Offers Community And Serious Fun

Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is known for its party vibes and many gay bars. Now, Seattleites living farther north get to party in their own inclusive space. New Seattle gay bar Dragster just opened in Fremont! It is a welcoming home for the LGBTQIA+ community in Seattle and an energizing addition to Fremont’s nightlife scene.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Bellevue Hosts Vending Machines Dispensing Help, Hope Through Jan. 1

There are three red vending machines in Bellevue Downtown Park for the next 11 days that dispense help to others rather than chips, sodas, or other cravings. The Giving Machines offer the opportunity — with a push of a button and swipe of a credit card or use of mobile payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay — to donate items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives, and livestock.
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds

“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
EDMONDS, WA
The Week

The 10 most expensive cities in America

When it comes to cost of living, neither the East Coast nor the West Coast fare all that well. Perhaps it's no surprise, but if your top priority when choosing a home is affordability, cities in coastal states generally aren't the way to go — though these locations can have a lot to offer in a number of other categories. Here's a rundown of the cities that rank as the most expensive in the U.S. This list is based on Kiplinger's analysis of data from the Council for Community and Economic Research, which offers a Cost of Living Index measuring prices across...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
winespectator.com

It’s a New Day in Woodinville

When Chateau Ste. Michelle put its flagship Woodinville property on the market this summer, the Washington wine community was puzzled. Soon after, Gallo announced it was closing its Columbia Winery tasting room, located just across the road from Ste. Michelle. These two wineries were the cornerstone on which the bustling Woodinville wine scene was built.
WOODINVILLE, WA
sunset.com

17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA

