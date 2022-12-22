Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sfstandard.com
Unpacking USF’s Historic Blowout of Arizona State
USF head coach Chris Gerlufsen, forward Isaiah Hawthorne and center Saba Gigiberia all said the same thing: They took Monday’s loss personally. “Taking it personally” manifested itself in the best possible way on Wednesday night, when the Dons bludgeoned 25th-ranked Arizona State, 97-60. It’s the third-largest margin of...
NCAA Football: UCLA at California
November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal (71) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrate a two-point conversion against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 8 universities
OAKLAND, Calif. - Omar Staples is both a football player and honor roll student at Oakland Technical High School who was accepted to eight universities across the country. And on Wednesday afternoon, Omar chose Stanford University in an event cheered on by his family and the Oakland Unified School District community.
Troy Taylor reacts to his first Stanford signing class
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor reacts to his first December signing class less than two weeks after being hired by the Cardinal.
sfstandard.com
The Storylines That Defined a Rocky Year in San Francisco
Ladies and gentlemen, give yourself a round of applause. The year is almost over. Assuming human historians still exist in the future, and classrooms aren’t being led by chatbots in elbow-patch sport coats, those looking back at 2022 will probably view this year as a time when everyone was just done with it.
Concord, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
abovethelaw.com
Stanford Law School Bar Passage Ranks 5th... Among California Schools
The second-ranked law school in the country just found itself slipping down the ladder in one of the most important metrics. California released the stats behind the July administration of the bar exam and it did not look pretty for Stanford Law School, whose 86.4 percent bar passage rate for first-time examinees proved only good enough for fifth place among California schools. Looking up at Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and UCI. At least Stanford is cheaper than USC… so that’s something!
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?
KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
KTLA.com
154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023
A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
mendofever.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
sfstandard.com
Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022
As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
sfstandard.com
Did Crime Go Up in San Francisco This Year?
Many media outlets and posters on social platforms have had a field day painting San Francisco as a Mad Max-style wasteland under siege by unprecedented levels of crime. But a year-end analysis of crime data by The Standard shows that narrative is spin, not substance. San Francisco’s crime totals cratered...
Timeline: Atmospheric river heading to Bay Area next week
A storm is heading to the Bay Area ahead of the New Year. Here's when you can expect showers:
