"I don't really know what goes on with him" - Patrick Rafter on Nick Kyrgios' return to the Australian national team for the United Cup

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
"No he doesn't!" - Nick Kyrgios laughs at the idea of Bernard Tomic receiving a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios made a sarcastic dig at the Australian Open by not giving a wildcard to fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic. The two have often come to blows against each other and are known to take shots at any given opportunity. The Australian Open recently released a list of players who...
tennisuptodate.com
Svitolina and Monfils tease return to tennis action with 'date night' post after parenting break
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils tease return to tennis as they spend 'date night' on the tennis court as neither played for a fairly long time. Both Monfils and Svitolina are expected to make a comeback to tennis in the next weeks. Monfils has been out of action since the North American swing where he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out since then. He's expected to make a return in Australia. Svitolina has been inactive since becoming pregnant early this year.
tennisuptodate.com
"He's popular in Australia and has a big fan base" - Australian Open tournament director on welcoming Novak Djokovic back to Melbourne
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley revealed that he is looking forward to welcoming Novak Djokovic to the country next week. Djokovic, who has won the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam nine times, was not allowed to play in the event in 2022 due to his vaccination status and was deported just days before the start of the tournament in January.
tennisuptodate.com
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Andy Murray fear factor: "I used to pray not to be on the same part of the draw"
Jo-Wiflried Tsonga was pretty clear when asked about the opponent he never wanted to face and it's Andy Murray as he prayed not to face him in draws. Tsonga and Murray played plenty of times until the French player retired this year and Murray leads 14-2. Tsonga managed only two victories in 16 matches and he really didn't like playing Tsonga. Speaking to the ATP Radio Podcast, Tsonga settled on Murray as the toughest opponent he faced:
tennisuptodate.com
"She does things on social media that a lot of players don't do" - Jessica Pegula believes Genie Bouchard could succeed as a reality TV star
Jessica Pegula recently picked Eugenie Bouchard for an exciting career in the entertainment industry. The World No. 3 acknowledged Bouchard’s striking presence on social media and noted that she brought more to the table when it came to life outside of the sport, unlike other athletes. Pegula featured in...
Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday. The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on Oct. 30 while he was training. The Chinese...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
tennisuptodate.com
Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu headline list of tennis players in top-ten highest paid women in sport for 2022
According to the latest report from Forbes, eight of the world’s top ten highest-paid women in sports are tennis professionals. Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid women in the world of sport ahead of Serena Williams, who has transitioned away from playing but has an impressive and diverse investment portfolio.
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
tennismajors.com
“I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and was a sad person most days” – Nadal on foot injury
Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has continued to take injections for his foot injury several times after Wimbledon and needs to resort to the same whenever the nerves in his foot start acting up again. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took injections to numb his foot en route to...
tennisuptodate.com
"So cool to engage in another sport" - Naomi Osaka on investing in Pickleball team with Nick Kyrgios
Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka recently introduced the Miami Pickleball Club, a new Major League Pickleball team in which the Japanese tennis superstar has invested alongside Nick Kyrgios. In light of the development, Osaka is thrilled to be involved in a new sport and is also quite excited by the fact that her new team is Miami-based.
tennisuptodate.com
Ruud saw different side to Nadal during recent exhibition tour: "We can have fun, we do other stuff in our personal lives as well"
Casper Ruud talked about his South America Tour with Rafael Nadal in the latest episode of Ruud talks explaining the humble side of the Spanis legend. Rafael Nadal was always described as being incredibly humble by many and Casper Ruud confirmed that in the latest episode of his podcast for Eurosport. Ruud opted to travel to South American with Nadal for two playing some exhibition matches in several countries and he talked about Nadal's humble side.
tennisuptodate.com
"You have to be 100% focused on the activity": Mouratoglou doesn't think Serena Williams will return to tennis
Patrick Mouratoglou knows Serena Williams very well having worked with for years and contrary to many, he does't think she'll make a comeback. Serena Williams has teased a comeback to tennis a many times since retiring a few months ago and there are plenty of people who believe that she will truly come back. Naomi Osaka is one such person as well as former player Tommy Haas who could see her pull it off. Contrary to that, her longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou doesn't think it will happen.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams on 2023 schedule plans: "I've never played as many as most but I will make some appearances"
Venus Williams is set to play in 2023 and she promised to make some appearances when a fan asked her whether she would be playing a full schedule. The veteran has not played a full schedule in quite a while as her makes it very hard to do so. Williams has not played since the US Open but she's scheduled to make an appearance in Australia and will continue to play throughout the year. Retirement is not on her mind and she confirmed it by responding to a fan's question about her 2023 schedule.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal has desire to beat Djokovic in Grand Slam race but not an 'obsession'
As a competitor, Nadal wants to beat Djokovic in the race for most grand slams but it isn't something he obsesses over or something that needs to happen for him. Nadal is a fierce competitor and has been all his life. The Spaniard likes to compete and likes to win which makes his desire to finish on top of everybody else no surprise. He admitted that he wants to finish as the player with the most grand slams but it's not something that he is obsessing about:
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis fans react to Osaka leading as world's highest-paid female athlete despite only playing 14 matches: "No wonder Naomi doesn't want to get on court"
Naomi Osaka once again topped the list as the most-paid female athlete in the world with tennis fans reacting to the news in various different ways. Naomi Osaka did not play that much tennis this year but she was still able to emerge on top of the most-paid female athlete list. The Japanese player is hugely popular in the world and has a really strong brand making it rather easy for her to earn lots of money even without playing tennis. She's been quite busy lately with her business interests and it's something to marvel out.
tennisuptodate.com
How Serena Williams maintained her spot among highest-paid female athletes in 2022 despite winning just three matches
In a year that saw Serena Williams win just three singles matches on tour, the American tennis legend still ended up as the second-highest-paid female athlete in the world. The 2022 season quite clearly showed that despite her absence for the majority of the year before her eventual "evolution" away from tennis, Williams remains among the most sought-after players in the world, be it for fans or those interested in tennis from a financial standpoint. Williams ranked behind only fellow tennis superstar Naomi Osaka in the recently-released list of the world's highest-paid female athletes.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios not looking forward to 2023 Australian Open in honest admission: "I kind of want it to be over"
Nick Kyrgios promised a sensational Australian Open a few weeks ago when he teased preparing for the new season in the gym but he seems less enthusiastic about it now. The pressure to perform well at the Australian Open will be high for Kyrgios and he knows it's going to be an exhausting couple of weeks. It's not something he's looking forward to as he admitted to Eurosport:
tennisuptodate.com
Dimitrov joins forces with Andy Murray's former coach as 2023 season approaches
Grigor Dimitrov has opted for a change in his team ahead of the 2023 season as he hired former Andy Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him get back to the top. Dimitrov has played a few lacklustre seasons lately never being able to crack the top 10 again and he's planning on changing that in 2023. He hired former Murray coach Jamie Delgado to help him do that. As Dimitrov had already hired Valverdu before that, Delgado becomes the second member of Murray's team to join Dimitrov.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have a pit in my stomach": Chris Evert not pleased at L'Equipe's 'disappointments of the season' featuring Raducanu and Sinner
Chris Evert joined fellow tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs in speaking out against L'Equipe for proclaiming Raducanu and Sinner the biggest disappointments of 2022. The leading French sports newspaper proclaimed Raducanu and Sinner as the most disappointing players in 2022 as neither delivered the level of tennis many expected from them. Raducanu's year was particularly disappointing and many have spoken about it with Sinner having a bit more success.
Comments / 0