People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
2 Foods You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store, According To A Cardiologist
If your goal is to prioritize your heart health in the upcoming new year, reevaluating your diet and eating habits is essential. We reached out to cardiologists, dietitians and other health experts to learn more about two types of foods and snacks (often found at the grocery store) that are best to skip for a healthier heart (your gut will also thank you!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D., cardiologist and holistic heart doctor, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, cardiac dietitian at UCLA medical center.
4 High-Fiber Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Fiber is an essential plant-based nutrient that greatly aids your digestive health. As we age, it is imperative to eat enough fiber in order to maintain a healthy weight. In addition, fiber has been linked to lowering one’s risk of diabetes and heart disease, so it’s worth noting that foods containing it are smart additions to your diet. We checked in with health experts for 4 versatile and accessible foods to try this week to meet the 37 daily recommended grams of fiber, as reported by WebMD.
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Healthline
How Black Tea, Apples, and Cruciferous Veggies Benefit Heart Health Later In Life
Abdominal aortic calcification (AAC) causes calcium deposits in the abdominal aorta, a large artery that supplies blood from the heart to the abdominal organs and lower body. People with AAC have an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. A new study shows that a diet...
labroots.com
Almonds Could Help with Weight Loss
For years, weight loss fads have come and gone, highlighting an important trend in society: people often want to lose weight. And there is often good reason to want to lose weight; for example, obesity can lead to a number of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, that significantly impact a person’s quality of life.
potatopro.com
Potatoes Can Be Part of a Healthy Diet
When we think of healthy vegetables, we don't think of potatoes, but we should. Potatoes have developed a reputation for causing weight gain and an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, and often find themselves on a list of foods to avoid, especially for individuals with insulin resistance. However, new...
Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Add These High-Fiber Ingredients To Your Plate This Winter
Fiber is an essential part of any healthy diet (here’s how much you should eat every day, btw). It can help regulate your blood sugar levels, keep you fuller for a longer period of time, and allow you to maintain a healthy digestive system. All of these contribute to healthy weight loss, which is why ensuring you get enough fiber in your diet is crucial if you’re trying to slim down this winter. Luckily, there are so many tasty high-fiber foods that you can put on your plate each day.
Dietitians Say You Should Put These 3 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For A Faster Metabolism
Metabolism is one of the most important factors when it comes to weight loss. It determines how easily you’re able to burn calories and convert them into energy. And while many things play a role in your metabolism, from your age to your activity level to simple genetics, making changes to your diet can also help speed things up. In fact, there are a few ingredients health experts swear by for boosting your metabolic rate. Making them staples in your diet could do wonders for your weight loss goals!
Column: Understanding the impact of sleep on diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Body maintenance Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our...
cdc.gov
Healthy Eating for People With Diabetes
If you have diabetes, you probably know more than most about the foods you eat and how they affect your diabetes management. While there’s no such thing as a “diabetes diet,” some people have found certain eating plans to be helpful in managing diabetes. Healthy eating is...
This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You're Eating Too Much Sugar, According To Dietitians
If your goal is to eat healthier and you are a beginner to healthy eating, looking at how much sugar you consume daily is essential. Eating too much of this common ingredient can negatively and greatly impact your skin health, gut health and metabolism, often leading to weight gain and imbalanced gut microbiota (which causes bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation).
Woonsocket Call
10-week transformational course by celebrity dietitian Ella Davar RD
Developed by a licensed nutrition and gut health expert this course transforms your body and mind. After almost a decade of working in disease prevention, Ella launched a revolutionary approach to ultimate wellness and weight loss by combining the latest scientific developments in advanced nutrition and longevity sciences with mindfulness and quantum physics.
Dietitians Tell Us How To Effectively Meal Plan For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Losing weight healthily doesn’t happen overnight, and is possible with the help of a balanced diet, regular exercise, ample hydration and a consistent sl...
