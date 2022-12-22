"She does things on social media that a lot of players don't do" - Jessica Pegula believes Genie Bouchard could succeed as a reality TV star

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, Raducanu and Steffi Graf among tennis stars to wish fans Merry Christmas
Many tennis players took to social media to congratulate Christmas and among them are Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Steffi Graff and many others. December 25th is Christmas day and millions of people around the world celebrate it. Quite a few of them are tennis players and some of them took to social media to congratulate the Holiday. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he posted a video on social media in which he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal jokes after receiving best dad award from MARCA, set to bring son to Australian Open For the moment I will have to work on this
Rafael Nadal was recently given the best dad award by Marca after concluding an interview with them and upon receiving it, Nadal joked about his dad skills. Nadal became a father for the first time on October 8th and since then it's been a whirlwind of emotions for the Spaniard. He's briefly spoken about it a few times noting that he's not sleeping as much as he used to for obvious reasons but it's a blessing to have. After completing a recent interview with Marca, the publication gave him a best dad award and he joked that he has to work on that:
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic hopes for welcome Australian Open return despite deportation drama: "Hopefully I can have a decent reception there"
Novak Djokovic is hopeful that he'll get a warm welcome in Australia after the deportation drama that happened in Melbourne last year. Djokovic was deported from the country after his visa was abolished and it created a lot of drama that neither he nor the country wanted. This year things will go far smoother as his visa was reinstated and he's free to enter the country. Despite of that he's aware that he might not get the warmest welcome considering what happened last year but he's hoping for it:
tennisuptodate.com
"The master at work": Eugenie Bouchard full of admiration for Djokovic after World Tennis League
Eugenie Bouchard was really impressed by watching Djokovic play at the World Tennis League in Dubai and she had a pretty great view of all of it. Bouchard was a late addition to the World Tennis League in Dubai but she enjoyed her time there as she got to watch Novak Djokovic play up close. The Canadian is attempting a comeback this year and she has the level needed to be back in the top 100 if she stays healthy. Djokovic provided both tips and inspiration as she marvelled at his greatness.
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done
Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years. That might be why...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Family Album With Daughter Genevieve
A model family! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander certainly hit a home run with their family of three. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2017 after five years of dating, welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, one year later. “This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with […]
tennisuptodate.com
"I have a pit in my stomach": Chris Evert not pleased at L'Equipe's 'disappointments of the season' featuring Raducanu and Sinner
Chris Evert joined fellow tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs in speaking out against L'Equipe for proclaiming Raducanu and Sinner the biggest disappointments of 2022. The leading French sports newspaper proclaimed Raducanu and Sinner as the most disappointing players in 2022 as neither delivered the level of tennis many expected from them. Raducanu's year was particularly disappointing and many have spoken about it with Sinner having a bit more success.
kalkinemedia.com
'One more night together': Pele's daughter shares photo with father
Pele's daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption "one more night together." In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.
Yardbarker
Joe Rogan Wonders If Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo Debate Is Similar To Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James
In each sport, there is no end to debates about who is truly the greatest player of all time. Be it basketball, tennis, or soccer, in each sport, there are usually two players who stand above all in terms of being considered the GOATs of the said sport. For basketball,...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic wins first match in Dubai but fails short in pushing his team into the final
Novak Djokovic played his second match at the World Tennis League in Dubai and he won it but it was not enough for his team to secure the final. Djokovic faced a tricky task in this one as he needed to smash Ofner in order to give his team a chance to make the final but he didn't. The first set opened with Djokovic taking an early break but he lost focus a little bit and allowed Ofner to fight back. The Austrian found a very good rhythm after that and held his own pretty well.
tennisuptodate.com
Sinner reacts to comparison to Agassi: "It is a huge compliment"
Jannik Sinner has been compared to several players over the years but many do see a lot of Andre Agassi in him and he thinks it is a huge compliment. Sinner is gearing up for a huge year for him as he played some amazing tennis in 2022 but failed to do it consistently. He also did not have the best of luck with injuries but worked hard in the off-season to be ready for the upcoming year. He has all the tools to become successful and a few weeks ago, Italy's Davis Cup captain Barazzutti even compared him to Andre Agassi.
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams on 2023 schedule plans: "I've never played as many as most but I will make some appearances"
Venus Williams is set to play in 2023 and she promised to make some appearances when a fan asked her whether she would be playing a full schedule. The veteran has not played a full schedule in quite a while as her makes it very hard to do so. Williams has not played since the US Open but she's scheduled to make an appearance in Australia and will continue to play throughout the year. Retirement is not on her mind and she confirmed it by responding to a fan's question about her 2023 schedule.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal has desire to beat Djokovic in Grand Slam race but not an 'obsession'
As a competitor, Nadal wants to beat Djokovic in the race for most grand slams but it isn't something he obsesses over or something that needs to happen for him. Nadal is a fierce competitor and has been all his life. The Spaniard likes to compete and likes to win which makes his desire to finish on top of everybody else no surprise. He admitted that he wants to finish as the player with the most grand slams but it's not something that he is obsessing about:
tennisuptodate.com
"Whatever people say, my stadiums are always full": Kyrgios considers himself as a tennis icon
Despite what people might say or think about Kyrigios, the Australian knows that he is a popular player who fills stadiums and that makes him somewhat of a tennis icon. Being popular in tennis is harder than most people might think as being good at it doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be popular. There are plenty of good players that are not very popular but Kyrgios is both good and popular. He called himself a tennis icon in a recent interview he did due to being somebody who gets people in the stands:
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz skeptical of how Netflix Break Point will be received with hopes of similar success to F1: "The fan base is very stuck in traditional ways"
Taylor Fritz is sceptical about how the Netflix Breaking Point series will be received by tennis fans because they're fairly old and stuck in traditional ways. Tennis has failed to modernise compared to other sports because it is quite loyal to its traditional ways. We've seen it in many things over the years and Fritz is fairly right in pointing that out. He doesn't know how the series will be received due to that despite the premise being really strong:
tennisuptodate.com
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
Comments / 0