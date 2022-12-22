Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe, Nakashima and Dimitrov look back on 2022 predictions: "I was so tempted to say Alcaraz for World No.1 back then"
Frances Tiafoe, Brandon Nakashima and Grigor Dimitrov looked back at their predictions made at the start of the 2022 season and compared them to what had happened. The 2022 season ended some time ago and players are already preparing for next year. Each year, the ATP asks players to make some predictions and in a video posted on social media, Tiafoe, Dimitrov and Nakashima looked back at their predictions. Nakashima predicted Rune to have a breakout year and he was right.
tennisuptodate.com
"I have a pit in my stomach": Chris Evert not pleased at L'Equipe's 'disappointments of the season' featuring Raducanu and Sinner
Chris Evert joined fellow tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs in speaking out against L'Equipe for proclaiming Raducanu and Sinner the biggest disappointments of 2022. The leading French sports newspaper proclaimed Raducanu and Sinner as the most disappointing players in 2022 as neither delivered the level of tennis many expected from them. Raducanu's year was particularly disappointing and many have spoken about it with Sinner having a bit more success.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic wins first match in Dubai but fails short in pushing his team into the final
Novak Djokovic played his second match at the World Tennis League in Dubai and he won it but it was not enough for his team to secure the final. Djokovic faced a tricky task in this one as he needed to smash Ofner in order to give his team a chance to make the final but he didn't. The first set opened with Djokovic taking an early break but he lost focus a little bit and allowed Ofner to fight back. The Austrian found a very good rhythm after that and held his own pretty well.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal has desire to beat Djokovic in Grand Slam race but not an 'obsession'
As a competitor, Nadal wants to beat Djokovic in the race for most grand slams but it isn't something he obsesses over or something that needs to happen for him. Nadal is a fierce competitor and has been all his life. The Spaniard likes to compete and likes to win which makes his desire to finish on top of everybody else no surprise. He admitted that he wants to finish as the player with the most grand slams but it's not something that he is obsessing about:
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams on 2023 schedule plans: "I've never played as many as most but I will make some appearances"
Venus Williams is set to play in 2023 and she promised to make some appearances when a fan asked her whether she would be playing a full schedule. The veteran has not played a full schedule in quite a while as her makes it very hard to do so. Williams has not played since the US Open but she's scheduled to make an appearance in Australia and will continue to play throughout the year. Retirement is not on her mind and she confirmed it by responding to a fan's question about her 2023 schedule.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal on current thoughts surrounding retirement: "I know that moment is closer than last year, without a doubt, and two years ago"
Rafael Nadal once again addressed retirement talks by admitting he's closer to it than last year but it's not something that is going to happen soon. The Spaniard has been in retirement talks for a very long time and he's had to talk about it more so than he would have liked. It's normal, he's a top superstar and fans are curious. In a recent interview with MARCA, Nadal spoke about Federer's retirement:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal jokes after receiving best dad award from MARCA, set to bring son to Australian Open For the moment I will have to work on this
Rafael Nadal was recently given the best dad award by Marca after concluding an interview with them and upon receiving it, Nadal joked about his dad skills. Nadal became a father for the first time on October 8th and since then it's been a whirlwind of emotions for the Spaniard. He's briefly spoken about it a few times noting that he's not sleeping as much as he used to for obvious reasons but it's a blessing to have. After completing a recent interview with Marca, the publication gave him a best dad award and he joked that he has to work on that:
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal, Raducanu and Steffi Graf among tennis stars to wish fans Merry Christmas
Many tennis players took to social media to congratulate Christmas and among them are Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Steffi Graff and many others. December 25th is Christmas day and millions of people around the world celebrate it. Quite a few of them are tennis players and some of them took to social media to congratulate the Holiday. Rafael Nadal was one of them as he posted a video on social media in which he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis fans react to Osaka leading as world's highest-paid female athlete despite only playing 14 matches: "No wonder Naomi doesn't want to get on court"
Naomi Osaka once again topped the list as the most-paid female athlete in the world with tennis fans reacting to the news in various different ways. Naomi Osaka did not play that much tennis this year but she was still able to emerge on top of the most-paid female athlete list. The Japanese player is hugely popular in the world and has a really strong brand making it rather easy for her to earn lots of money even without playing tennis. She's been quite busy lately with her business interests and it's something to marvel out.
tennisuptodate.com
Sinner reacts to comparison to Agassi: "It is a huge compliment"
Jannik Sinner has been compared to several players over the years but many do see a lot of Andre Agassi in him and he thinks it is a huge compliment. Sinner is gearing up for a huge year for him as he played some amazing tennis in 2022 but failed to do it consistently. He also did not have the best of luck with injuries but worked hard in the off-season to be ready for the upcoming year. He has all the tools to become successful and a few weeks ago, Italy's Davis Cup captain Barazzutti even compared him to Andre Agassi.
tennisuptodate.com
Svitolina and Monfils tease return to tennis action with 'date night' post after parenting break
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils tease return to tennis as they spend 'date night' on the tennis court as neither played for a fairly long time. Both Monfils and Svitolina are expected to make a comeback to tennis in the next weeks. Monfils has been out of action since the North American swing where he suffered a foot injury that has kept him out since then. He's expected to make a return in Australia. Svitolina has been inactive since becoming pregnant early this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer 'happy and enjoying life' post-retirement according to Nadal with regular contact still
Roger Federer is enjoying life as a retired player according to Nadal who revealed it in a recent interview as he also spoke about their relationship and how they talk often. Nadal and Federer saw their rivalry blossom into a really strong friendship that is as strong as ever. In a recent interview Nadal touched upon their relationship revealing that they speak almost daily:
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios not looking forward to 2023 Australian Open in honest admission: "I kind of want it to be over"
Nick Kyrgios promised a sensational Australian Open a few weeks ago when he teased preparing for the new season in the gym but he seems less enthusiastic about it now. The pressure to perform well at the Australian Open will be high for Kyrgios and he knows it's going to be an exhausting couple of weeks. It's not something he's looking forward to as he admitted to Eurosport:
tennisuptodate.com
"The master at work": Eugenie Bouchard full of admiration for Djokovic after World Tennis League
Eugenie Bouchard was really impressed by watching Djokovic play at the World Tennis League in Dubai and she had a pretty great view of all of it. Bouchard was a late addition to the World Tennis League in Dubai but she enjoyed her time there as she got to watch Novak Djokovic play up close. The Canadian is attempting a comeback this year and she has the level needed to be back in the top 100 if she stays healthy. Djokovic provided both tips and inspiration as she marvelled at his greatness.
tennisuptodate.com
"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar
Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev glad to return to winning ways with World Tennis League comeback: "Happy that I won something"
Alexander Zverev was glad to finish his 2022 year with a trophy as it was a rather disappointing year overall, especially with the injury that saw him miss over six months. This year was supposed to be a major year for Zverev and it ended up being one, just not in the way he had hoped. He was playing some of the best tennis he has ever played on clay this year with a very decent chance of winning the Roland Garros. That was until he injured himself in the match against Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
"Whatever people say, my stadiums are always full": Kyrgios considers himself as a tennis icon
Despite what people might say or think about Kyrigios, the Australian knows that he is a popular player who fills stadiums and that makes him somewhat of a tennis icon. Being popular in tennis is harder than most people might think as being good at it doesn't necessarily mean that you're going to be popular. There are plenty of good players that are not very popular but Kyrgios is both good and popular. He called himself a tennis icon in a recent interview he did due to being somebody who gets people in the stands:
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios hits back at criticism surrounding exhibition tournaments: "I would say an event around the world with players like Novak & I aren’t killing the game"
Nick Kyrgios defended the existence of exhibition events after former player Noah Rubin claimed that they serve no purpose but to dilute the game. Rubin who switched from tennis to pickleball a few months ago joked about the fact that there are exhibition events going on right now failing to understand the purpose. Kyrgios took exception to that and fired back at Rubin claiming that he would be playing them as well had he been offered the money.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem upbeat about 2023 season as return continues at World Tennis League, sets goals: "To go far in every tournament"
Dominic Thiem is very bullish on his 2023 season hoping to make deep runs at many events and it seems possible after he played some solid tennis among the best in Dubai. Thiem was part of the World Tennis League in Dubai and he played some solid tennis overall to prove that his game is rising. It's the perfect time as he usually did really well in Australia and he could use it as motivation to improve even further. Speaking in Dubai, Thiem explained that he's going in the right direction:
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova seal the win for the Hawks by beating Rune and Mirza
A very entertaining match happened today in Dubai with Rune and Mirza losing to Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova in the curcial doubles match. Both teams needed to win the match to win the event and it was quite the exciting one. Right at the start, we saw teams trade breaks and it continued to happen throughout the match. We saw it a couple of times in the first times until we ended up in a tiebreak. It was a good one with Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova.
Comments / 0