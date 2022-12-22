Read full article on original website
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in Zubin Potok, a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks and where tensions have been running high between the two former wartime foes. The peacekeepers, known as KFOR, said the incident happened in close proximity of one of their patrols, involving unknown people. A statement said no one was injured and “we are working to establish all the facts.” Kosovo remains a potential flashpoint in the Balkans years after the 1998-99 war that ended with NATO intervention. Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed.
S. Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border
North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said.
Dozens of people hospitalized by ammonia leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say a freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia that caused dozens of people to become ill and the closure of a main international highway. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot on Sunday as authorities told residents not to leave their homes. Serbian state media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized. Several cars crashed on the main highway that leads to Bulgaria because of limited visibility reportedly caused by the leak at a time of busy traffic because of the Christmas holidays. Police closed the highway and redirected traffic to local roads. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the train to derail.
Military bases had $260M in damages from Afghan evacuation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight U.S. military bases that housed tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after they were airlifted out of Kabul last year incurred almost $260 million in damages. In some cases, the buildings were left unusable for troops until significant repairs to walls and plumbing are made. That’s the conclusion of the Pentagon’s inspector general. Many of those refugees spent months in the temporary housing while they awaited visa processing and resettlement. However, the inspector general said it was not clear in some cases whether all of the expenses reported by the bases were actually tied to the refugees’ stay.
Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
Three foreign aid groups said Sunday that they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. “We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” aid organizations Save...
Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Sudan’s Darfur
CAIRO (AP) — An aid group says tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days. A spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur said Sunday that the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people. The aid group added that hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur. The sprawling region was engulfed in bloodshed in 2003 when Sudan’s then-ruler Omar al-Bashir launched a scorched-earth assault against rebels in Darfur, leading to the deaths of 300,000 people.
Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda have demonstrated in front of the Justice Ministry in Tunis to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders. He is suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Ennahda says the arrest was politically motivated and part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the movement. The protest on Friday came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11% of voters turned out for legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted efforts by Saied to reshape the political system. Ennahda was the biggest party in the last legislature which Saied dissolved last year.
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad is warning its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital. Local authorities have already put the city on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. Embassy said Sunday in a security alert it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.” The advisory banned American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays. The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others.
