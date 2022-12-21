Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States
Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
Tasting Table
The Yankee Origins Of Southern Food Staple Pimento Cheese
If you've tried pimento cheese, then you know it isn't actually a type of cheese, but rather it's a blend of several ingredients that combine to make a creamy dip that's delicious slathered on almost anything. Cookie and Kate details this dish gets its smooth, spreadable texture from cream cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise, while color and flavor come from diced pimentos and seasonings from fresh minced garlic, onion powder, and mustard.
Eater
Meet Milk Money, the New Bakery From a West Coast Farmers Market Vet
While Jess da Silva was growing up, she adored sugar. She would watch her grandmothers bake throughout her childhood: Her German grandmother would knead, stir, and fold doughs and batters for European pastries, cakes, and tortes, while her Portuguese American grandmother focused on things like apple pie, sweet breads, and malasadas. When it was time to leave the kitchen and head to school, her family would give her 50 cents to spend on milk to go with her school lunch. Instead, she would take those quarters to buy Mexican candies.
A surprise breakfast ingredient pulls this quick taco meat recipe together
A young woman's family recipes transformed the menu at a restaurant in Arizona where she worked. Decades later, the business is gone but the owners' granddaughter still makes the taco filling today.
Potato, puh-tah-toe: Inside the wide world of mispronounced foods
Pronunciation is a funny thing, isn't it? (It's also a strangely difficult word to spell, by the way). Some words are inherently challenging, while others may be tricky due to particular quirks, peculiar spellings or cultural differentiations — the rolling "R" in Spanish words, the syllabic intonation of Italian words and so on and so forth. Some pronunciations are strictly regional or geographically-driven, possibly even passed down from generation to generation, steeped in the parlance of that family.
