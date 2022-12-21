While Jess da Silva was growing up, she adored sugar. She would watch her grandmothers bake throughout her childhood: Her German grandmother would knead, stir, and fold doughs and batters for European pastries, cakes, and tortes, while her Portuguese American grandmother focused on things like apple pie, sweet breads, and malasadas. When it was time to leave the kitchen and head to school, her family would give her 50 cents to spend on milk to go with her school lunch. Instead, she would take those quarters to buy Mexican candies.

18 DAYS AGO