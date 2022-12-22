Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
ABC6.com
Downtown Providence building damaged by storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
fallriverreporter.com
Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it
A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
GoLocalProv
OZMA — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Kiara Costa, who creates art under the pseudonym OZMA, inspiration comes in numerous forms and plays out in a variety of media. Costa’s creative moniker OZMA is borrowed from the name of a fairy queen from Frank L. Baum’s Wizard of Oz series, which the artist read as a teenager. Costa adopted the name originally as a tag when she was experimenting with graffiti and now puts it to use in a broader array of applications, from artworks created on found objects to customized clothing. Reflecting on the name, Costa considers her own multi-faceted identity as an art maker and as a person.
rinewstoday.com
Read With Us: CITY LIFE – a book by Michael Morse – Chapter 13
He could have been my brother or friend or a guy I work with. If not for the drool dripping from the corner of his mouth and helmet he wore on his head, he looked like your typical thirty-eight-year-old guy. He lived with people three times his age, sick, dying people in need of constant medical supervision. I wondered how he ended up in a nursing home. The interagency report I read as we rode toward Rhode Island Hospital didn’t tell me much, only that he refused to take his medication because it was crushed in applesauce and was threatening the other patients and staff. He didn’t look very menacing to me, but then I’m not ninety years old and confined to a wheelchair or bed.
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
Is New England Losing Its Edge? Two Cities Named ‘Least Grinchy’ in US
Is New England losing its edge when it comes to our trademark grumpiness?. It's a fair question, after two New England cities made a list of the “least Grinchy" in the United States. According to FinanceBuzz.com, Hartford, Connecticut came in last out of 50 major cities in a study...
ABC6.com
Last-minute shoppers battle the cold on Christmas Eve
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Shoppers at the Garden City Center in Cranston fought through freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve Saturday to finish their last-minute shopping. With a high temperature of 17 degrees and a real feel of near zero degrees for most of the day, the shoppers in Cranston didn’t let the frigid temperatures shake their holiday spirit.
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer, Loose Dogs
12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
ABC6.com
Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights. “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
GoLocalProv
Brawl at Providence School Involving 15 People Leads to 4 Students’ Arrests, Staff Assaulted
A fight at a Providence public charter school involving approximately 15 individuals — including adults — led to the arrest of four juveniles, GoLocal has learned. Providence police were called on Thursday afternoon to Charette Charter School on Westminster Street. According to police, chairs and tables had been...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Comments / 0