He could have been my brother or friend or a guy I work with. If not for the drool dripping from the corner of his mouth and helmet he wore on his head, he looked like your typical thirty-eight-year-old guy. He lived with people three times his age, sick, dying people in need of constant medical supervision. I wondered how he ended up in a nursing home. The interagency report I read as we rode toward Rhode Island Hospital didn’t tell me much, only that he refused to take his medication because it was crushed in applesauce and was threatening the other patients and staff. He didn’t look very menacing to me, but then I’m not ninety years old and confined to a wheelchair or bed.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO