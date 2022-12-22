ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak

SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Holiday Bowl Parade and Events: What You Need to Know

The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade begins its bayside ride at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Harbor Drive in front of the San Diego Convention Center. The parade precedes the Holiday Bowl, at Petco Park at 5 p.m., featuring a clash between Oregon and North Carolina. But there’s more than one way to get in on the fun even if college football isn’t your bag.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found

A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California

Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AccuWeather

Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek

The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego weekly Reader

365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands Lose Power in San Diego

Workers with San Diego Gas & Electric were able to quickly restore power to several neighborhoods affected by a mid-day power outage. According to the utility, nearly 4,000 customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights communities were affected by the loss of power, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. and lasted for approximately one hour.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

