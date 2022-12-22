Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Firefighters Hospitalized from Pacific Beach Construction Site Blaze
Two firefighters were briefly hospitalized with minor burns suffered Sunday in a fire at a three-story building under construction in Pacific Beach. Both injured firefighters were treated at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and released. Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department raced to the scene of the fire in...
Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
Holiday Bowl Parade and Events: What You Need to Know
The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade begins its bayside ride at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Harbor Drive in front of the San Diego Convention Center. The parade precedes the Holiday Bowl, at Petco Park at 5 p.m., featuring a clash between Oregon and North Carolina. But there’s more than one way to get in on the fun even if college football isn’t your bag.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
San Diego weekly Reader
Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square
“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
NBC San Diego
Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found
A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
Holocaust survivor returns to remodeled home in East San Diego County
local Holocaust survivor returned to a remodeled East County home after community members rallied to help renovate it.
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
Thousands of people trapped in San Diego Airport due to flight cancellations
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people are trapped in San Diego or at San Diego International Airport amid a slew of flight cancelations. Travelers in San Diego International Airport took to Twitter Christmas Day to vent their travel frustration as the nation was gripped by inclement weather that grounded, delayed, or rescheduled flights.
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day
Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
UPS Truck Burns Inside Kearny Mesa Distribution Center, Forcing Evacuation
A United Parcel Service truck caught fire early Friday at the company’s distribution center in Kearny Mesa, but the blaze was quickly extinguished. The fire was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at 7925 Ronson Road and firefighters knocked out the flames at 4:52 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
NBC San Diego
Thousands Lose Power in San Diego
Workers with San Diego Gas & Electric were able to quickly restore power to several neighborhoods affected by a mid-day power outage. According to the utility, nearly 4,000 customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights communities were affected by the loss of power, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. and lasted for approximately one hour.
San Diego weekly Reader
Here’s a two-bedroom, one-bath cottage in Coronado for just under $2.5 million!
Sometimes, mistakes are made. Such was the case when I went searching for this week’s Unreal candidate. We’ve been looking at our standard enormous, obscenely-priced listings for the past couple of entries, so it felt like a good time to step back and look for something more unique.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Commuter Train at Old Town Station
A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a Coaster commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. The man, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Town Transit Center, according to SDPD Officer David O’Brien.
Comments / 0