Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
Gators Land in Top 10 for Elite 2024 DL David Stone Jr.
The Florida Gators land in the top ten for a priority 2024 defensive line target from IMG Academy, David Stone Jr.
QB Kedon Slovis transferring from Pitt to BYU
Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring to BYU, he announced on social media Saturday.
