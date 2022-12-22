Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Verbal Agreement To Join Al Nassr In Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
CBS Sports
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's appearance on the pitch following World Cup Final
FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy. Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi. According...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo to join Al Nassr before January
Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the start of January. Ronaldo has returned to Europe, after his post World Cup break, as Portugal bowed out at the quarter final stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the 37-year-old is currently training with Real Madrid.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $850M WW, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Reaches $800M – International Box Office
Coming out of its second weekend, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has banked an estimated $855.4M globally through Sunday. The sophomore session added $168.6M at the international box office in 52 markets for a $601.7M running cume. Also overseas, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel passed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the No. 3 biggest Hollywood grosser of 2022. It is also now the No. 5 studio title of the pandemic era and will soon top No Time to Die’s $613M. The offshore drop from opening weekend was 42% (-38% when...
CBS Sports
World Cup transfers: What data tells us about who is likely to move and why Christian Pulisic makes the list
There is no better stage to boost interest in a player than the World Cup which is why having a winter World Cup will create interesting opportunities ahead of the January transfer window. With teams having a month to stew on their performance plus a week or so before the winter window opens on Jan. 1, it could certainly lead to some panic buys. What players could the stock boost help in the new year?
Lisandro Martinez warned by Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag to ‘accept’ Premier League return
Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when the celebrating Lisandro Martinez will be back at Manchester United but has told the new World Cup winner to remember when the Premier League returns.United host Nottingham Forest on 27 December, eight days after the centre-back was part of the Argentina squad who beat Raphael Varane’s France in the World Cup final.And United manager Ten Hag, who also worked with Martinez at Ajax, was sympathetic towards the defender’s reaction while also reminding him of United’s fixture list.Ten Hag could find himself short of centre-backs, with Varane seemingly injured when he...
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Saudi club hope to land $75 million-a-year signing before transfer window opens
Al Nassr are hopeful that they will secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the opening of the January window, sources close the Saudi Arabian club have told CBS Sports. The 37-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. So far Al...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
brytfmonline.com
“Ronaldo did what he did. It’s in the past. I don’t waste any more energy on it.”
CCristiano Ronaldo pointed out harsh criticism of Manchester United’s structure, as well as criticism of Erik ten Hag in his interview with Piers Morgan. In an interview he had with various British media, the Red Devils coach decided to put an end to this matter and put an end to the Ronaldo case once and for all.
NBC Sports
2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Brazil's Lula promises no deforestation but challenges loom
XAPURI, Brazil (AP) — When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president of the second most populous country in the western hemisphere Jan. 1, few challenges will be greater than fulfilling his promise to end all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030. To understand...
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. “It is time for...
game-news24.com
This was lost hope. Lewandowski named 2023 Ballon dOr winner
Robert Lewandowski, undoubtedly, took the Golden Ball as the winner. Of course, the Ballon dOr has already bought an old property. Perhaps a player from the same club would go to the next of Lionel, but a World Cup is one. Messi is showing an incredible level now. Now the...
Comments / 0