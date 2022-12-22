Read full article on original website
Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
Treat of the Day: Still Creek Ranch kids buy gifts for Tiny Hope Village residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kids of Still Creek Ranch wanted to make sure the first four residents of Tiny Hope Village have some holiday cheer. Tiny Hope Village is a permanent housing village to support people who have been homeless in the area. The kids of Still Creek Ranch bought Christmas...
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
College Station kids practice etiquette techniques at Casa do Brasil
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Prodigy Learning Center received the ultimate dining experience when they got to have lunch at Casa do Brasil. The meal was a part of the etiquette training the kids have been participating in. The students have been learning the proper technique and were...
Stores making it easy to shop for last minute Christmas gifts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents continue to hustle to get any last-minute items they will need for Christmas. Grocery stores like H-E-B and retail businesses like Post Oak Mall saw an increase in customers on Friday. Mike Newkham, General Manager at H-E-B Towerpoint says that his team is trying to...
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
From the Ground Up: Appreciating agriculture during the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s easy for most of us to take agricultural producers for granted. During the holiday season, it’s important to realize how much agriculture has to do with the way we celebrate. Brazos County Rancher Bobby Kurten says our favorite holiday traditions wouldn’t be the...
Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, so The Three took a trip down to Sparrow Lane to find out what their bestsellers are. Sales Associate Haley Thurman says Sparrow Lane has an array of under-the-tree gifts and stocking-stuffers to offer. According to Thurman, the store...
Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one month until the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, where locals can break bread with some of the top producers in the community. John Grange the County Extension Agent says this is the Chamber’s 10th Ag Breakfast, and they do it each...
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
Food Truck Fridays: Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In honor of our last Food Truck Fridays segment for the month of December, we headed over to Always Cravin’ Pit Barbeque. Owner Justin Payton says once you try his dishes you’ll “love it and crave it” just like his slogan says.
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Questions remain following the abrupt closure of a gym in Bryan. Customers at D1 Training on University Drive arrived to find locked doors and a sign advising them of the closure. The reason for the sudden closure was not shared with customers. Gym-goers, many of which prepaid...
Classroom Champion: Kannyn Goehring from Round Top-Carmine High School
CARMINE, Texas (KBTX) - Kannyn Goehring is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. News Three Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kannyn Goehring. The Round Top-Carmine senior has a 4-point-14 grade point average and ranks number one in his class. Kannyn is the editor of the yearbook, president of the Student Council, FFA, and Beta Club, and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Model U-N, Youth Advisory Committee, and Patriotic Pen.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
