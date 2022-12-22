Read full article on original website
KMJ
Bankrupt Madera Community Hospital is Closing
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Madera Community Hospital held a meeting Friday morning where the operators announced they are filing for Chapter 11. The hospital will close on Jan. 9th and the clinic will close on Jan 10th. All employees will be laid off. California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally...
Hanford Sentinel
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
mercedcountytimes.com
GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility
A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia makes history as country's first Certified Autism Destination
Visalia has been designated the first-ever Certified Autism Destination in the country, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination. Recent studies...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
Valley Children’s Medical Group data security incident
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley Children’s Healthcare announced Friday a data security incident involving a former vendor. Valley Children’s says Connexin Software, a Pennsylvania-based company had a data breach involving more than 2.2 million people nationwide. Around 65,000 of those impacted by the data security incident are Valley Children’s Medical Group patients and parents/guardians in […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1965 Clovis Memorial Hospital
Clovis recognized the need for a new hospital and in 1955 concerned citizens formed a non Profit Corporation to begin raising funds. Community response produced the most unifying and productive years (1955-1965) of our history. A public replica of a thermometer registered the progress for the $250,000 Community drive. Personal donations ranged from $3.00 to $2,500.
Analysis: Two California, Louisiana cities among the neediest in America
(The Center Square) – Detroit, Michigan, is the most economically disadvantaged city in the United States, followed by Brownsville, Texas, and Cleveland, Ohio, according to a new report from Wallethub. These cities are characterized by high poverty rates, high unemployment, food insecurity, low access to computers or the internet,...
AOL Corp
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices increased the week of Dec. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $209. In the past week, a 1,527-square-foot home on North...
Dine and Dish: Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno
Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno is serving up delicious mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.
fresyes.com
The BEST Tamales in Fresno!
Spoiler Alert: The best tamales are probably the tamales your Abuela made at this time every year when you were a kid – so let’s say these all are second to those!. What is it about Tamales and Christmas? Google would suggest that it goes way back to pre Columbian imes, indigenous people and the belief that the gods made humans from corn. That all may be true but for us, there’s something more nostalgic going on.
WATCH: Fresno sheriff provides details into two investigations
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Thursday morning on two separate investigations. Officials say Fresno County Sheriff-Elect John Zanoni will provide details of two separate investigations that have since overlapped into one larger case.
Hundreds of toys donated to Fresno families just in time for Christmas
Each year, hundreds of families in need line up at the Mosqueda Center in Southeast Fresno for the annual local toy drive.
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Rupe Leaving KGPE: Where Is the CBS47 Anchor Going?
KSEE has been Megan Rupe’s first home in the news industry. She joined as an intern and then became a reporter and anchor there. The Emmy Award-winning reporter became the favorite of Fresno residents in nine years at the station. And now, Megan Rupe is leaving KGPE for an exciting opportunity in Washington, D.C. Here’s more about the anchor’s departure from KGPE/KSEE.
Christmas Tree Lane: Homeowners clone commemorative first tree
It's a tree that started decades of tradition for families across the Valley.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
