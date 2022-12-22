Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inlander.com
Looking back in 2022, the local restaurant scene saw growth, creativity and community
Resilience, resourcefulness, relationships. These could easily be the core themes of the past couple years in the local dining and hospitality industry, which continues to deal with staffing and food sourcing issues, plus the specter of rising costs. Even nearly three years since the COVID pandemic's onset, many local eateries continue to tweak their operations, such as by adding outdoor dining and takeout options, in response to pandemic-related challenges.
$3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint
😍 Life is but a dream when you're Idaho Barbie. ⛰️ From her sense of adventure and athleticism, to her appreciation of wild life and free-thinking nature, Barbie is right at home in Sandpoint, Idaho. 🤩 Have the best time scrolling through this stunning Barbie Dreamhouse listed for...
Southwest travelers scrambling at airports nationwide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Travelers using Southwest Airlines have had a rough couple days after dealing with countless cancelations. After dealing with multiple cancelations, David Jeffrey Lang says he’s ready to give up. “So rather than try one of these other airlines, we think we’re gonna take our chances driving,” he said. “Our flight is Thursday, we showed up today just...
KXLY
One system leaves another moves in – Mark
We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
Post Falls considering changes to zoning approval criteria
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 to amend zoning approval criteria, a move expected to make the criteria more clear and concise, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This has been in...
Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
inlander.com
Our arts and culture writers reflect on their favorite and most meaningful stories of 2022
When looking back at 2022's highlights from the region's creative movers and shakers — the artists, actors, musicians, writers, thinkers, makers, athletes, community organizers and so many others — it's becoming harder to recall that it wasn't so long ago when our world was completely upended by a global pandemic. This year, we finally saw the return of many cherished in-person performances and events, like Terrain's flagship arts showcase in October. We celebrated collaborations and renovations, but also mourned death and disappointment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
KHQ Right Now
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
Idaho woman's nutcracker collection is among largest in world
Nutcracker dolls go on display in many American homes each Christmas, then they get packed away. But it’s a holiday wonderland year-round in the house of North Idaho resident C.J. Davis, who keeps her massive collection of nutcrackers out permanently in an upstairs room. There’s a lot of history there, and dusting, among the figures tucked neatly on shelves. “There are between 2,000 and 3,000 nutcrackers; I’d say about 2,800...
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
What about the condition of winter driving in Spokane?
Moving near Spokane. I need to commute between my home and Spokane. So I wonder the road condition of winter driving here. How's the ice?
inlander.com
A Spokane-made feature film in the works, cycling championships; plus, White Noise on Netflix!
With its trippy comedic take on time travel and the multiple versions of one's self it'd create, Spokane-made sci-fi short TIM TRAVERS & THE TIME TRAVELER'S PARADOX was a favorite at last year's Spokane International Film Festival, and has gone on to win awards at other fests. This month, writer/director and EWU alumnus Stimson Snead has been back in Spokane shooting Tim Travers as a feature film. After visiting the set, it looks like the full-length version could be a blast, with Samuel Dunning back to play many wild versions of the titular Tim and a host of very recognizable Hollywood faces (whose names can't be announced yet) joining the fray to expand the scope of the story. (SETH SOMMERFELD)
KXLY
Spokane asks residents to assist with storm drain clearing amid flooding concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warmer weather is causing snow and ice to melt-off and increase the potential for local flooding. City crews are focusing on arterials by clearing the areas around storm drains of snow and ice to reduce pooling water. Significant recent snowfall is creating problems for the city’s stormwater collection system. Areas clogged near storm drains can cause standing water to obstruct pedestrians and vehicles.
KXLY
A short break before the next storm – Matt
We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
inlander.com
I Saw You
"I WILL HONOR CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART...." "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me." A personal thank you of deep gratitude to the kindly old woman with a magical bird who when I was counting my last few dollars for Christmas at the check out line paid for my gifts for Christmas for my family and handed me the change from the 100 dollar bill. It was the most moving kindness I have seen in years. Merry Christmas and Thank you. I promised to light you a Candle at Church and I will at St. Als at Gonzaga. Sending love.
2 shot, including Uber driver, in downtown Spokane drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. — An Uber driver and a passenger were recovering after Spokane police said they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle on Christmas Eve. Detectives said the Uber driver had four passengers total in his vehicle, and was heading westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) near the Thor-Freya exit around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said another vehicle pulled...
Shelter operating as warming shelter shutting down after 4 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — A homeless shelter that was once closed due to city code violations is back open, this time as an emergency warming shelter, but only for a few more hours. For four days, the doors at God’s Love International on 2nd and Monroe have been open. Heather Archdale is thankful for the warmth and cot she has to...
Comments / 0