One of the mandatory stops when visiting Florence is to see Michelangelo’s David. It is a marble masterpiece. Early in his life, Omri Amrany studied in Pietrasanta, Italy, where Michelangelo had worked centuries earlier. Amrany has since parlayed his artistic talent into a vocation as, among other things, a highly sought-after sculptor of sports stars. Most recently, he was tasked with making a statue of a Dallas legend. Unveiled on Christmas Day, the statue will be a lasting testament to Dirk Nowitzki, the man so many in this city hold dear.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO