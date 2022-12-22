Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
dallasexpress.com
The Christmas Capital of Texas
With Christmas right around the corner, Texans should be aware of the Christmas capital found in the Lone Star state. Over a decade ago, Grapevine was declared the Christmas Capital of Texas by the state senate, according to Southern Living. The North Texas city is not far from Dallas. Grapevine...
bestattractions.org
Enchanting places to visit in Dallas, Texas
Dallas is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. It is a cultural hub with a rich history and many things to see. So whether planning a short getaway or an extended stay, you’ll find that Dallas has much to offer. Visitors will enjoy the museums...
bestattractions.org
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas
If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
Dallas Observer
Ten Best Local Food Stories of 2022
With the New Year approaching, we like to look back on our local food and restaurant coverage that struck a chord and, hopefully, served as inspiration for dozens of burgers, bowls of queso and plates of chicken-fried steak. In 2022, we had some new discoveries of old places, like a...
CandysDirt.com
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022
For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
dmagazine.com
A New Frontier for Wild Bill’s Western Store
Ever since Cody and Julie Newport met 12 years ago in Long Beach, California, they’ve had their sights on running a business together. Both have owned their own companies at one point. But the married couple, who bought Wild Bill’s Western Store last summer, wanted something they could do together. And they wanted a business in Dallas.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Man Who Designed Dirk Nowitzki’s Statue
One of the mandatory stops when visiting Florence is to see Michelangelo’s David. It is a marble masterpiece. Early in his life, Omri Amrany studied in Pietrasanta, Italy, where Michelangelo had worked centuries earlier. Amrany has since parlayed his artistic talent into a vocation as, among other things, a highly sought-after sculptor of sports stars. Most recently, he was tasked with making a statue of a Dallas legend. Unveiled on Christmas Day, the statue will be a lasting testament to Dirk Nowitzki, the man so many in this city hold dear.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
Dallas' Bistro 31 Offers A Beautiful Menu with Impeccable Service
Bistro 31 is what we like to call a beautiful dining decision. All the elements are at hand, a gorgeous atmosphere coupled with a seriously well executed menu and service above reproach.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth
I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
CandysDirt.com
2022 Was a Rollercoaster, But We’re Ready to Cover Even More of The North Texas Real Estate Market in 2023
I wish I had $100 for every time I said, “I cannot believe it’s almost Christmas,” this past week. But here we are — gifts under the tree, house decorated, Christmas dinner ready, and the North Texas real estate market has slowed to its annual holiday trickle.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
