"Rowdy" Roddy Piper may have never won a world title, but it's a broad consensus that "Hot Rod" never needed gold to cement his legacy. Piper has done plenty that only few wrestlers can claim and he joins a rare list of eight other names to appear on wrestling's biggest shows in the same year: WWE WrestleMania and WCW Starrcade. Back in 1983, Starrcade became the first pro wrestling event to air on pay-per-view, two years before WrestleMania premiered with Piper and Paul Orndorff teaming up to fight Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the main event. Piper also has the honor of competing at that first-ever Starrcade, facing Greg Valentine in an infamous Dog Collar Match.

