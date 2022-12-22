Read full article on original website
Kalvin Phillips left out of Manchester City squad because he was ‘overweight’
Pep Guardiola has said he left out Kalvin Phillips from Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool because the player was “overweight” and added that he will speak to the midfielder privately. After being part of England’s World Cup squad the 27-year-old was given time off but when...
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise
Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
Sheffield United prospective takeover affects everything, says Paul Heckingbottom
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says a prospective takeover of the club will impact on their January transfer plans. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah is in talks with an unnamed buyer. It comes just six months after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over...
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
Scottish Gossip: Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition) St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) Hibs...
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
This major champion believes his COVID-born tour could become a major feeder league
He may officially be classed as a senior in golfing terms but Paul Lawrie is not one to kick back and doze off. With the kind of tireless energy that those Duracell bunnies used to display in adverts for long-lasting batteries, the 53-year-old keeps on going with all manner of endeavors and enterprises. And it’s not just golf that enjoys his presence. This week, in his native Aberdeen, Scotland, the 1999 Open champion will be on the tennis court sidelines as a guest coach to the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie, in the Battle of the Brits.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news
An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
Yardbarker
Report: Celtic close in on £1m loan-to-buy deal
Celtic will sign Tomoki Iwata on a loan with an option to buy deal, according to reports on social media this evening. Ange Postecoglou teased that there would be a third signing shortly and it has emerged that the versatile defender may be the next Japanese player to swap the J League for Paradise. It is a coup given he was named Player of the Season in the league last term.
Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery
Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...
Hatate and Furuhashi doubles ease Celtic to victory over St Johnstone
Reo Hatate scored a double from right-back as Celtic consolidated top spot in the Scottish Premiership with a 4-1 victory over St Johnstone. Kyogo Furuhashi also netted twice as the Hoops restored their nine-point lead over Rangers at the summit. Drey Wright pulled one back but Celtic went into Christmas...
Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain
Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake
American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
Scotland gender reforms: PM says reasonable for UK to look at law
Rishi Sunak has said it is "completely reasonable" for the UK government to examine Scottish reforms making it easier for people to change gender. The Scottish Parliament voted to lower the age when people can apply to change their legal gender to 16, and remove the need for a medical diagnosis.
PDC World Darts Championship: Rob Cross, Jonny Clayton and Brendan Dolan into third round
Former champion Rob Cross is through to the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship after winning at Alexandra Palace on Friday. The 32-year-old Englishman, currently sixth in the PDC order of merit, beat compatriot Scott Williams 3-1. Cross will now face two-time runner-up Mervyn King in the last...
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
