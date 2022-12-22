ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
The Guardian

Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise

Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
BBC

Sheffield United prospective takeover affects everything, says Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says a prospective takeover of the club will impact on their January transfer plans. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah is in talks with an unnamed buyer. It comes just six months after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over...
BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition) St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) Hibs...
BBC

Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation

A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This major champion believes his COVID-born tour could become a major feeder league

He may officially be classed as a senior in golfing terms but Paul Lawrie is not one to kick back and doze off. With the kind of tireless energy that those Duracell bunnies used to display in adverts for long-lasting batteries, the 53-year-old keeps on going with all manner of endeavors and enterprises. And it’s not just golf that enjoys his presence. This week, in his native Aberdeen, Scotland, the 1999 Open champion will be on the tennis court sidelines as a guest coach to the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie, in the Battle of the Brits.
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news

An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
Yardbarker

Report: Celtic close in on £1m loan-to-buy deal

Celtic will sign Tomoki Iwata on a loan with an option to buy deal, according to reports on social media this evening. Ange Postecoglou teased that there would be a third signing shortly and it has emerged that the versatile defender may be the next Japanese player to swap the J League for Paradise. It is a coup given he was named Player of the Season in the league last term.
BBC

Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...
The Guardian

Hatate and Furuhashi doubles ease Celtic to victory over St Johnstone

Reo Hatate scored a double from right-back as Celtic consolidated top spot in the Scottish Premiership with a 4-1 victory over St Johnstone. Kyogo Furuhashi also netted twice as the Hoops restored their nine-point lead over Rangers at the summit. Drey Wright pulled one back but Celtic went into Christmas...
BBC

Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain

Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC

Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake

American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
BBC

Scotland gender reforms: PM says reasonable for UK to look at law

Rishi Sunak has said it is "completely reasonable" for the UK government to examine Scottish reforms making it easier for people to change gender. The Scottish Parliament voted to lower the age when people can apply to change their legal gender to 16, and remove the need for a medical diagnosis.
housebeautiful.com

Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022

Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy