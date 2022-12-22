Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties
HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
Norristown council president hopes to 'change the narrative' with hospital redevelopments
Norristown is working with Montgomery County’s Redevelopment Authority on how to reconstruct the Norristown State Hospital. Proposals for development are expected in summer 2023.
sanatogapost.com
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
PJM lifts conserve energy request in Pa., NJ, Del.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PJM Interconnection says their call for conservation ended Sunday morning. The power grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - asked residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants.The announcement came after a winter storm knocked out power for a few thousand residents in the region. While power had been restored to most in our region Saturday, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, there were still almost 6,000 FirstEnergy customers without power in Berks County and over 1,200 in Northampton County. In comparison,...
Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
WGAL
Officers go above and beyond
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upper Darby are searching for a 76-year-old man. They took to Twitter asking for help locating Thomas Cortallessa.Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.Authorities say he may be on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester passing through Tinicum Township.The car has a dent on the rear driver-side bumper, authorities say.Please call Upper Darby police at (610) 734-7693 if you have information.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 2 Others Die When Minivan Is Struck in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run in Del.
Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8...
This Bucks County Street Will Be Turning Into a Live Nativity Scene This Week
The live set is a popular Christmas tradition.Photo byDoylestown Presbyterian Church. A Bucks County church is bringing Christmas to life with a special display on one of the area’s most popular roads. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the occasion.
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
phillyvoice.com
Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car
A Lancaster County woman was rescued Thursday night after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township. The frightening incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, where township emergency services responded for a report of a car in the water. Amid Thursday's heavy rain, the 59-year-old driver had misjudged a turn and careened into the pond, where her car began to sink as she remained inside. There were no other people in the car.
Holiday luncheon and toy giveaway held for families in need at Philadelphia Elks Center
A free Holiday Luncheon and Toy Giveaway was held for families in need in the Logan section of Philadelphia on Saturday.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
sanatogapost.com
Local Farms Preserved in Development Rights Sales
HARRISBURG PA – Three farm properties in New Hanover, Lower Salford, and Oley townships are among 30 during December 2022 that have been permanently preserved by buying their land development rights, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reported. The state’s action ensures their lands “will remain farms and never be sold to developers,” the department said.
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
sanatogapost.com
Lower Salford Upgrade Earns Traffic Signal Grant
HARRISBURG PA – Lower Salford will soon receive a payback for a traffic technology upgrade on Sumneytown Pike, thanks to a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT awarded $234,720 to the township as a reimbursement to install “an adaptive signal system and connection” to the department’s...
Comments / 0