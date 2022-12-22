Read full article on original website
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Iredell County Superior Court Report (December 24)
The following cases were disposed of during recent terms of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ David Boyce was convicted after a jury trial of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property and was sentenced to 104-137 months in prison, plus 36-56 months in prison.
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
FBI perspective on Madalina Cojocari missing person's case
K-9 Drug Bust in Newton
NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
Statesville Man Charged With Murder
A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder
Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday.
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
Woman arrested after meth, weed seized during NC traffic stop: Deputies
Shoua Vang Her, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, among others.
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
Taylorsville Woman Ordered To Serve Time In Jail
31-year old Emma Mae Quinn of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 14 days in the Alexander County Detention Center on Monday. A judge ordered the time served for probation violation. Quinn’s projected release date is January 2, 2023.
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday.
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
WCSO: Body found in Damascus, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A body was discovered in Damascus, Virginia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. A release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stated that a body was recovered from a wooded area inside the Town of Damascus by the Damascus Police Department, the WCSO and the Virginia State Police. The […]
