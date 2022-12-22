Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
How Hamas is working to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel
Thirty-five years after its formation, the Hamas terror organization rules the Gaza Strip without challenge, juggles its roles of a regime and a terror army, and looks to create multiple fronts of attack against Israel in a future war, Israeli observers tell JNS. On Dec. 14, tens of thousands of...
Cleveland Jewish News
2 Israeli police officers injured in Arab terrorist attack in Kafr Qassem
Overnight on Thursday, a terrorist ran over and shot two Israeli police officers in the Arab town of Kafr Qassem. The officers suffered light injuries and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital for treatment. The Arab terrorist, a resident of Kafr Qassem, who drove the vehicle that carried out the attack was shot and killed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Under coalition deal, chief Sephardic rabbi will head panel that selects IDF chief rabbi
Israel’s Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef will chair the committee that will select the next Israel Defense Forces’ chief rabbi, Kan 11 reported on Saturday, adding that the change is part of a coalition agreement between Likud and the Religious Zionism Party. Yosef’s committee will include a government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli mayor attends funeral of terrorist who wounded 3 policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Haim Drukman, spiritual leader of religious Zionist movement, dies at 90
Rabbi Haim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, passed away at age 90 in Jerusalem on Sunday. He had been struggling with COVID-19 for several weeks. Drukman founded and led for some 50 years the Or Etzion Yeshivah, a religious high school and military preparatory school in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Head of US military’s Middle East activities sounds off on Iranian drone threat
The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander of...
Cleveland Jewish News
New lawsuit challenges Biden administration to stop funding Palestinian terrorism
In 2018, the Trump administration signed into law the Taylor Force Act to prevent the U.S. government from sending funds to the Palestinian Authority (P.A.) as long as it continues to fund terrorism. Now, a new lawsuit supported by victims of terror is seeking to compel the Biden administration to follow suit.
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador participates in menorah-lighting ceremony at Western Wall
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.
Cleveland Jewish News
US rabbis sign letter boycotting Religious Zionism members as speakers
More than 330 U.S. rabbis have signed a “call to action” pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. The signatories, Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist rabbis, said they would “not invite any members of the RZP bloc—including but not limited to Otzma Yehudit leaders—to speak at our congregations and organizations.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Rare white wolf spotted in Israel’s Negev region
A wolf with rare white fur was photographed roaming the Negev region. Making it still rarer is that it’s not an albino. “At first glance, you might think it is an albino wolf, but its eyes are not red,” Dotan Rotem, an ecologist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet in a report published on Sunday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Elbit Systems to supply Poland with F-16 mission simulators
Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Growing Hebrew language platform ventures into teaching IDF slang
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israeli-American Council (IAC) has been growing an innovative online learning program, the OFEK Hub, to teach Hebrew language, Israeli culture, Jewish history and Holocaust education to interested students of all ages around the globe. Now the program is expanding to prepare Jewish Americans who are joining the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to understand the unique slang spoken by soldiers.
