Statesville, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Homicide Investigation in University City

CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill

Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape

A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
MORGANTON, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat

On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Jailed Again

Jeremy Sheridan Murphy, age 37 of Taylorsville, is being held in custody after he was charged with failure to appear. Murphy missed a court date on an arrest dating back to November when he was charged after allegedly attacking an Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was charged at that time with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and second-degree trespass.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders

A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
STONY POINT, NC

