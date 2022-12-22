Read full article on original website
North Carolina detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division.
WXII 12
Man charged with first-degree murder for double homicide on Christmas Eve, authorities said
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after deputies responded to a homicide in Jamestown. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Guilford County Sheriff's office said they responded to the scene on Riverdale Drive at...
Police investigating homicide on Christmas Day in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Officers are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Christmas Day, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD responded to an assist MEDIC call on the 2900 block of Beard Road shortly before 8 a.m. Police said a man was found seriously hurt on Beard Road near...
Homicide arrest made in Guilford County
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte. Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main...
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Christmas morning death investigation underway in NE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop. A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported […]
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
wccbcharlotte.com
Homicide Investigation in University City
CHARLOTTE (Thursday, December 22, 2022) CMPD has identified the victim as Cordarrius Donquay Harris, 28. Detectives have also arrested a suspect. Rohan Taskar, 27. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and breaking and entering. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD...
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
860wacb.com
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
860wacb.com
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
WBTV
Bail bondsman won’t be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night. Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says. According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on...
Woman arrested after meth, weed seized during NC traffic stop: Deputies
Shoua Vang Her, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, among others.
860wacb.com
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Jailed Again
Jeremy Sheridan Murphy, age 37 of Taylorsville, is being held in custody after he was charged with failure to appear. Murphy missed a court date on an arrest dating back to November when he was charged after allegedly attacking an Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was charged at that time with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and second-degree trespass.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
