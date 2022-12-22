On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.

