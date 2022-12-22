ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Northmarq’s Phoenix office completes $53 million sale of Build-to Rent Community in Mesa

By Real Estate Daily News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

New York developer to build 735 rental units near TSMC site in north Phoenix

New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. The company...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale restaurant celebrates a year of giving back

As 2022 ends, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is celebrating a successful year of community events including the inaugural “Fire & Fairways” charity golf tournament, ALS Bite Nite, Follow The Fork and the holiday partnership with Arizona’s Children Association (AzCa). “We’ve had a tremendous year at Kasai,” said Mike...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe named Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022

PHOENIX — The most popular college town in the United States in 2022 was Tempe, according to real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The home of Arizona State University’s largest campus rose above in Zillow’s annual popular city indexes due to its student population and by having the second-highest total number of rental listings among analyzed college towns, just behind Cambridge, Mass.
TEMPE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sky Harbor First Airport to Offer Autonomous Vehicle Service

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has set another milestone today with Waymo launching fully autonomous vehicle service to the general public at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrived today at the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train® Station via a Waymo vehicle to launch the new service. This set a global milestone as Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Mega development planned for eastern part of CG

CASA GRANDE — A massive development planned for the eastern edge of Casa Grande moved one step closer to reality Monday night as the Casa Grande City Council approved two planning requests for the project. Once all planning requirements have been met, the site could boast some 2,135 homes...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023

As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Pilots New Cleanup Program

The City of Phoenix successfully completed its pilot program of enhanced cleanings on Madison St. between 12th and 13th Avenues. Despite misgivings by the ACLU, the court refused to prohibit the City of Phoenix’s cleaning efforts and the City intends to continue its efforts in that regard. The enhanced...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix

It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council OKs 2 new apartment projects

A 10-acre site that was once a Hertz rental car center at the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Desert Lane will soon be home to Gilbert’s second Aldi grocery store – this time with an adjacent apartment complex. Town Council unanimously approved a minor General Plan amendment...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Enough signatures collected to get proposed Coyotes entertainment district on ballot

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe voters may soon decide if they want the proposed Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district. After the Tempe City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project in late November, they needed to get just over 2,000 signatures to put it on the ballot in May. On Friday evening, Tempe officials announced enough verified signatures were collected.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions

Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence

FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
FLORENCE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates

With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy