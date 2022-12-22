Northmarq’s Phoenix office completes $53 million sale of Build-to Rent Community in Mesa

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
Glendale Star
Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
KTAR.com
New York developer to build 735 rental units near TSMC site in north Phoenix
New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build luxury rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. The company...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale restaurant celebrates a year of giving back
As 2022 ends, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is celebrating a successful year of community events including the inaugural “Fire & Fairways” charity golf tournament, ALS Bite Nite, Follow The Fork and the holiday partnership with Arizona’s Children Association (AzCa). “We’ve had a tremendous year at Kasai,” said Mike...
KTAR.com
Tempe named Zillow’s most popular college town for 2022
PHOENIX — The most popular college town in the United States in 2022 was Tempe, according to real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The home of Arizona State University’s largest campus rose above in Zillow’s annual popular city indexes due to its student population and by having the second-highest total number of rental listings among analyzed college towns, just behind Cambridge, Mass.
SignalsAZ
Sky Harbor First Airport to Offer Autonomous Vehicle Service
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has set another milestone today with Waymo launching fully autonomous vehicle service to the general public at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrived today at the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train® Station via a Waymo vehicle to launch the new service. This set a global milestone as Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Sky Harbor experiences almost 100 cancelations on Christmas, more than 200 delays
Flightaware.com shows there’s been 93 cancelations at Sky Harbor on Christmas Day, with well over 200 delays, leaving many travelers feeling anything but jolly. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mega development planned for eastern part of CG
CASA GRANDE — A massive development planned for the eastern edge of Casa Grande moved one step closer to reality Monday night as the Casa Grande City Council approved two planning requests for the project. Once all planning requirements have been met, the site could boast some 2,135 homes...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Pilots New Cleanup Program
The City of Phoenix successfully completed its pilot program of enhanced cleanings on Madison St. between 12th and 13th Avenues. Despite misgivings by the ACLU, the court refused to prohibit the City of Phoenix’s cleaning efforts and the City intends to continue its efforts in that regard. The enhanced...
fox10phoenix.com
1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix
It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
East Valley Tribune
Council OKs 2 new apartment projects
A 10-acre site that was once a Hertz rental car center at the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Desert Lane will soon be home to Gilbert’s second Aldi grocery store – this time with an adjacent apartment complex. Town Council unanimously approved a minor General Plan amendment...
AZFamily
Enough signatures collected to get proposed Coyotes entertainment district on ballot
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe voters may soon decide if they want the proposed Arizona Coyotes $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district. After the Tempe City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project in late November, they needed to get just over 2,000 signatures to put it on the ballot in May. On Friday evening, Tempe officials announced enough verified signatures were collected.
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence
FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
fox10phoenix.com
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates
With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
Beloved Valley toy store to close due to inflation
A beloved Scottsdale toy store says inflation is what caused them to finally run out of batteries after more than two decades.
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
Comments / 0