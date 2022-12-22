ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Turkey and Saudi Arabia became the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to bar women from universities, while about two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday.

In another sign of domestic opposition, several Afghan cricketers condemned the university ban. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan, and players have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The country’s Taliban rulers earlier this week ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice.

They have yet to publicly speak about the ban or react to the global backlash against it, although a spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, said in a tweet Thursday that a news conference would be held this week to explain the move.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. At the same time, Afghan society, while largely traditional, has increasingly embraced the education of girls and women over the past two decades.

The latest condemnations of the university ban came from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane.”

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, Cavusoglu called on the Taliban to reverse their decision.

“What harm is there in women’s education? What harm does it to do Afghanistan?” Cavusoglu said. “Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science.”

Saudi Arabia, which until 2019 enforced sweeping restrictions on women’s travel, employment and other crucial aspects of their daily life including driving, also urged the Taliban to change course.

The Saudi foreign ministry expressed “astonishment and regret” at Afghan women being denied a university education. In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said the decision was “astonishing in all Islamic countries.”

Previously, Qatar, which has engaged with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.

In the capital of Kabul, about two dozen women marched in the streets Thursday, chanting in Dari for freedom and equality. “All or none. Don't be afraid. We are together,” they chanted.

In video obtained by The Associated Press, one woman said Taliban security forces used violence to disperse the group.

“The girls were beaten and whipped,” she said. “They also brought military women with them, whipping the girls. We ran away, some girls were arrested. I don't know what will happen.”

Several Afghan cricketers called for the ban to be lifted.

Player Rahmanullah Garbaz said in a tweet that every day of education wasted was a day wasted in the country's future.

Another cricketer, Rashid Khan, tweeted that women are the foundation of society. “A society that leaves its children in the hands of ignorant and illiterate women cannot expect its members to serve and work hard,” he wrote.

Another show of support for female university students came at Nangarhar Medical University. Local media reported that male students walked out in solidarity and refused to sit exams until women's university access was reinstated.

—-

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser contributed from Ankara, Turkey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said...
Boston 25 News WFXT

US slams Taliban for women's NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women, saying the ban will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. The Taliban takeover last year sent Afghanistan’s economy into a tailspin and transformed the country, driving...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Burkina Faso's government expelled the top U.N. official in the country on Friday, asking her to leave immediately, officials said. Barbara Manzi, the United Nations' resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation, was declared persona non grata, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
The Associated Press

S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter...
Boston 25 News WFXT

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.
The Guardian

Three Russian servicemen die after Ukrainian drone attack, Moscow says

Three Russian army servicemen have died after a Ukrainian drone attack on a crucial airbase deep inside Russian territory, Moscow has said. According to the defence ministry, a Ukrainian drone was shot down on the approach to Engels base early on Monday morning but falling debris killed three servicemen. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 dead, 3 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

PARIS — (AP) — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for murder and attempted murder. The Paris...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.
Boston 25 News WFXT

China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects. “When people hear...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kurds hold march of mourning after Paris shooting kills 3

PARIS — (AP) — Members of France's Kurdish community and others are holding a silent march Monday to honor three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris. A 69-year-old Frenchman is facing preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, attempted murder and weapons violations...
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Macedonia takes emergency anti-pollution steps

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — North Macedonia’s government said it's imposing emergency measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events will be staged on Sunday or on any...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within 10 days of each other, alarming conservationists in Cambodia. The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for an intensive law enforcement be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats,” the World Wildlife Fund said in an announcement Monday.
Boston 25 News WFXT

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
139K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy