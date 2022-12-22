ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ
monovisions.com

Joan Myers: Devil’s Highway – On the Road in the American West

Andrew Smith Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition: The Devil’s Highway: On the Road in The American West. For close to 50 years Joan Myers has been exploring and photographing the American West and has been showing at the Andrew Smith Gallery for nearly 30 years. Much of this time Myers lived in Santa Fe where the Andrew Smith Gallery had been located since the early 80s until its move to Tucson in 2018. Joan was a frequent visitor to Tucson and in 2022, relocated to Tucson permanently.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward

Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
ARIZONA STATE
Builder

Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community

Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
MARANA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions

Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Two Tucson Walgreen’s Sell for a combined $9.75 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 21, 2022) A new foreign limited liability company formed Nov 1, 2022, for commercial real estate investors; Project Capricorn Fund V, LLC has been investing in Walgreen’s stores around the country. The group recently paid $5,152,000 ($331 PSF) for the Walgreen’s at 3910 East 22nd Street...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

RTA advances regional transportation project completions across Pima County

TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) -- In 2006, voters of Pima County overwhelmingly approved the Regional Transportation Authority’s 20-year regional transportation plan and a countywide half-cent (excise) sales tax to fund it. Fast forward to 2022-2023, the RTA is continuing to deliver projects from the multimodal plan, which is...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Tucson gets millions for PFAS treatment

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the City of Tucson an additional $25 million to help it pay for a water treatment plant to remove PFAS from area groundwater. PFAS are a class of chemicals, also called forever chemicals, that are linked to a number of cancers. The site...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure

A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
TUCSON, AZ

