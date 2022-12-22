Read full article on original website
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon
The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
monovisions.com
Joan Myers: Devil’s Highway – On the Road in the American West
Andrew Smith Gallery is pleased to announce the exhibition: The Devil’s Highway: On the Road in The American West. For close to 50 years Joan Myers has been exploring and photographing the American West and has been showing at the Andrew Smith Gallery for nearly 30 years. Much of this time Myers lived in Santa Fe where the Andrew Smith Gallery had been located since the early 80s until its move to Tucson in 2018. Joan was a frequent visitor to Tucson and in 2022, relocated to Tucson permanently.
Tucson International Airport sees delays and cancellations on Friday
The Tucson International Airport saw at least 10 delays for flights coming in and at least 10 delays for flights leaving. There were at least 4 flights that got cancelled altogether.
realestatedaily-news.com
HSL Properties adds to their Portfolio with key parcel in The Crossroads at Gladden
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) — HSL Gladden Farms Crossroads Block 3, LLC an affiliate of HSL Properties, Inc. of Tucson (Omar Mireles, President) closed on +/- 22 acres known as Block 3 of The Crossroads at Gladden specific plan in Marana. The purchase price was $6,349,058 ($288,594 per acre).
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward
Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
Tucson International Airport seeing flight delays due to weather
Tucson International Airport saw at least 2 departures delayed on Thursday while at least 10 arrivals got delayed. At least two flights coming into the airport were cancelled.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
$25 million announced to help Tucson Water treat PFAS
Tucson Water will receive $25 of federal funds to build additional treatment processes for the removal of PFAS from impacted groundwater.
phoenixmag.com
Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions
Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
realestatedaily-news.com
Two Tucson Walgreen’s Sell for a combined $9.75 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 21, 2022) A new foreign limited liability company formed Nov 1, 2022, for commercial real estate investors; Project Capricorn Fund V, LLC has been investing in Walgreen’s stores around the country. The group recently paid $5,152,000 ($331 PSF) for the Walgreen’s at 3910 East 22nd Street...
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
realestatedaily-news.com
RTA advances regional transportation project completions across Pima County
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) -- In 2006, voters of Pima County overwhelmingly approved the Regional Transportation Authority’s 20-year regional transportation plan and a countywide half-cent (excise) sales tax to fund it. Fast forward to 2022-2023, the RTA is continuing to deliver projects from the multimodal plan, which is...
azpm.org
Tucson gets millions for PFAS treatment
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the City of Tucson an additional $25 million to help it pay for a water treatment plant to remove PFAS from area groundwater. PFAS are a class of chemicals, also called forever chemicals, that are linked to a number of cancers. The site...
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
realestatedaily-news.com
Pima County Board OKs leasing office building for conversion to short-stay shelter
PIMA COUNTY, Dec. 22, 2022 – The Pima County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted 4-1 to lease a 62,000-square-foot building on Drexel Road west of Interstate 19 and convert it into a shelter for asylum seekers who are brought to Pima County by the Department of Homeland Security. County...
KGUN9 reporter Andrew Christiansen spends Christmas Eve with TFD
KGUN9 reporter Andrew Christiansen went on 2 calls with the Tucson Fire Department and got to ask them what kinds of things they see on a daily basis, and how they're spending their Christmas Eve.
kjzz.org
Sunshine and warm temperatures attracts fans to Arizona for college bowl games
As a large swath of the country experiences bitter cold weather, Arizona’s sunshine is drawing college football fans to the state for bowl games. While the matchups are a huge boost to the economy, the gridiron isn’t the only tourist attraction according to Fiesta Bowl chief marketing officer Jose Moreno.
Mark Brnovich says Tucson’s ‘source of income’ rental ordinance violates state law
TUCSON (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is ordering the city of Tucson to repeal a law prohibiting landlords from denying potential tenants because of how they make their money. Brnovich said in a news release Thursday that Tucson’s “source of income” ordinance violates state law....
