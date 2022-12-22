Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.

