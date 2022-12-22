Whatever your preferred way to get the adrenaline going, Miami has you covered with these top five water sporting activities. Miami Beach is the kind of place where you feel compelled to live a more active lifestyle, given that everybody else seems to be doing it. Folks cycling, jogging and working out are common sights all along the shore, but it’s out on the water where you’ll find the thrill seekers. You can find windsurfing, kayaking, boat cruises, flyboarding and the indomitable banana boat in ready supply through these top five Miami water sports tours.

