23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl
23-year-old Laney Marie Scott of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possessing methamphetamine and of possessing fentanyl. Court documents allege that Scott on May 9th of this year knowingly possessed both controlled substances. Scott entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment. Judge Colin Long scheduled her case for a preliminary hearing on January 23rd.
Thousands without power in Osage Beach, Mo. as the region reaches dangerously low temperatures
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are wondering what happened as the power went out in Osage Beach during this winter storm and so close to Christmas. “I’ve never seen the lake area so dark. It was absolutely crazy.,” said Whitney Carney. She lives in Osage...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday. The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba. MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the...
Interstate 44 was backed up for six hours Thursday afternoon and evening
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 44 was backed up for six hours Thursday afternoon and evening after a crash involving several tractor-trailer rigs near mile marker 142 in Laclede County. The Missouri Department of Transportation finally opened that section of the Interstate around 7 o’clock Thursday evening. Law enforcement officers were able to route some of the eastbound traffic around the crash scene.
I-44 Blocked in Laclede and Crawford County
Traffic on I-44 is (was) at a near stand-still with 2 multiple vehicle crashes. Sergeant Mike Mitchell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Interstate is not clear…. Law Enforcement is advising that if you don’t have to be on the road, stay put. If you have to be...
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Doug Yurecko, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief, says inspecting and understanding the space heater should be a priority.
As winter weather sweeps through the area, one favored method of warming one’s home is through the use of space heaters. However, caution must be used, as space heaters are one of the leading causes of home fires during the winter season. Doug Yurecko, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief, says inspecting and understanding the space heater should take top priority.
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several warming shelters are available for individuals or families to go to in Pulaski County
Several warming shelters are available for individuals or families to go to in the event of a lack of heating caused by loss of electricity or other hazards. According to the Pulaski County Emergency Management Office, if you are in need of an emergency shelter or warming station in the Richland area, you can seek shelter at the Warren Richland Senior Center at 202 E. Washington Avenue in Richland. If no one is there, call the number posted on the door and someone will respond.
“Warming Up” to The Warming Center
Feet in woollen socks by the burning fireplace. Family relaxes by warm fire and warming up theirs feet in woollen socks. Cozy atmosphere. Winter and Christmas holidays concept. The Lebanon Warming center has seen an uptick in guests recently. Amber Meredith is the Director of the center and says Thursday...
Thousands without power in mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Multiple power outages left thousands of mid-Missouri residents without power during brutally cold weather Friday morning. As of 8:30 AM, Ameren Missouri reported 41 outages affecting 5,217 customers in Camden County. Another 1,449 customers were without power near the west side of Jefferson City. In an...
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI
A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
Jefferson City man arrested with $3,000 worth of Fentanyl
A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports Jordan Sherman, 31, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Sherman is currently being held without bond.
SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning. Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on...
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
