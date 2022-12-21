Several warming shelters are available for individuals or families to go to in the event of a lack of heating caused by loss of electricity or other hazards. According to the Pulaski County Emergency Management Office, if you are in need of an emergency shelter or warming station in the Richland area, you can seek shelter at the Warren Richland Senior Center at 202 E. Washington Avenue in Richland. If no one is there, call the number posted on the door and someone will respond.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO