Fort Leonard Wood, MO

The Army has committed to spending 41.4 million dollars in the Fiscal Year 2023 and another 50 million dollars in the Fiscal Year 2024 for new housing at Fort Leonard Wood

 3 days ago
KTBS

House agrees to lift military COVID mandate in exchange for raises, funding for Louisiana

WASHINGTON – A major concession by Democrats to end requiring military personnel to get COVID vaccinations clears the way for funding that includes a 4.6% pay raise for military personnel, more realistic combat training in Vernon Parish, allow B-52s to load nuclear warheads in Bossier Parish and upgrade Louisiana National Guard facilities in Abbeville and New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Red Hill funds included in annual defense bill

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes $1 billion for cleaning up the site of a fuel leak into Hawaii's water supply. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences.
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
ALASKA STATE
defensenews.com

Air Force, Space Force priorities largely supported in funding bill

Congress is poised to approve many of the Air Force’s top priorities for the coming year, thanks to legislation that avoids many of the restrictions that have kept the service’s plans in check over the past decade. The Air Force is set to receive more than $216 billion...
US News and World Report

U.S. Awards Defense Contract of Over $1 Billion to Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp, the Department of Defense said in a statement. "This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118...
WASHINGTON STATE

