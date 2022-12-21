The Army has committed to spending 41.4 million dollars in the Fiscal Year 2023 and another 50 million dollars in the Fiscal Year 2024 for new housing at Fort Leonard Wood

Read full article on original website
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
KTBS
House agrees to lift military COVID mandate in exchange for raises, funding for Louisiana
WASHINGTON – A major concession by Democrats to end requiring military personnel to get COVID vaccinations clears the way for funding that includes a 4.6% pay raise for military personnel, more realistic combat training in Vernon Parish, allow B-52s to load nuclear warheads in Bossier Parish and upgrade Louisiana National Guard facilities in Abbeville and New Orleans.
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
Red Hill funds included in annual defense bill
(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes $1 billion for cleaning up the site of a fuel leak into Hawaii's water supply. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences.
Defense bill includes funding for Alaska's service members
(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes a program named for the late Alaska Congressman Don Young. The Don Young Arctic Warrior Act would give service members stationed in Alaska supplemental pay, an internet allowance and one free flight per three-year tour, according to the bill introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan earlier this year.
Defense Department estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
The U.S. Defense Department estimates $270 million in costs to repair facilities that hosted Afghan refugees as part of Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.
defensenews.com
Air Force, Space Force priorities largely supported in funding bill
Congress is poised to approve many of the Air Force’s top priorities for the coming year, thanks to legislation that avoids many of the restrictions that have kept the service’s plans in check over the past decade. The Air Force is set to receive more than $216 billion...
US News and World Report
U.S. Awards Defense Contract of Over $1 Billion to Lockheed Martin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp, the Department of Defense said in a statement. "This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118...
