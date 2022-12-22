Read full article on original website
BBC
John Bateman: England second-rower leaves Wigan to join Wests Tigers
John Bateman has left the Wigan Warriors to join Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL. It will be the second row's second stint down under. Bateman, 29, left Wigan for Canberra Raiders in 2019 before returning home in 2021 for personal reasons and signing a four-year deal at the DW Stadium.
BBC
Premiership Rugby: London Irish 29-20 Saracens
Tries: Hassell-Collins, Cunningham-South Cons: Jackson 2 Pens: Jackson 5. Tries: Pifeleti, Maitland Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2. London Irish survived a spell with just 12 men to hand Saracens their first Premiership defeat of the campaign in an absorbing contest. Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South crossed for Irish and...
'You're always in the game' - Lungi Ngidi enjoying golden age for fast bowlers
The South Africa quick hopes curators will not overcompensate for the two-day Gabba finish and prepare overly flat tracks in Melbourne and Sydney
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition) St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) Hibs...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
This major champion believes his COVID-born tour could become a major feeder league
He may officially be classed as a senior in golfing terms but Paul Lawrie is not one to kick back and doze off. With the kind of tireless energy that those Duracell bunnies used to display in adverts for long-lasting batteries, the 53-year-old keeps on going with all manner of endeavors and enterprises. And it’s not just golf that enjoys his presence. This week, in his native Aberdeen, Scotland, the 1999 Open champion will be on the tennis court sidelines as a guest coach to the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie, in the Battle of the Brits.
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
World Snooker Tour: Chen Zifan becomes eighth Chinese player to be suspended
Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation. Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until...
