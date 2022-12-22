Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio ‘Arrested’ After Breaking Into His Grandfather’s Home (Video)
Rey Mysterio has no time for Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley’s shenanigans during the Christmas season. Many of you may recall that Dominik and Rhea showed up to Rey’s house for Thanksgiving, which resulted in the two pushing down the door and attacking the latter. On Christmas Eve,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Being Extra Cautious About Drew McIntyre’s Medical Status
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. McIntyre was originally supposed to be part of the 8-Man tag team match at the Madison Square Garden on December 26th, but the Scottish Psychopath is currently on the shelf with a ruptured eardrum and is yet to be medically cleared.
ewrestlingnews.com
Grayson Waller Often Gets Compared To The Miz, Does He Mind It?
Grayson Waller has often been compared to The Miz, but does he consider that a bad thing?. For those unaware, both Waller and The Miz came into WWE from reality show backgrounds. Both men also portray arrogant heels on WWE television. During the very first “Grayson Waller Effect” segment on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
ewrestlingnews.com
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has Made Certain Moves More Effective By Banning Them
Control Your Narrative, the wrestling promotion managed by former WWE and Impact/TNA wrestler EC3, has gained a lot of notoriety due to its unorthodox set of rules, controversial roster, heavy use of video editing, and more. When CYN was launched, EC3 specifically announced that the superkick, Canadian Destroyer, and tope...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa Labels The Wrestling Business As “Harvey Weinstein-ish”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa played a crucial role in the professional wrestling industry in the 1980s and 1990s. While promoting her upcoming book, “The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story” on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Madusa discussed the dark side of the wrestling business and labelled the industry as “Harvey Weinstein-ish.” She also admitted to altering certain names in her book on purpose and touched on the changes the industry has embraced over time. She said,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/26/22)
WWE NXT (12/27/22) WWE Main Event (12/15/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Ricochet Gets Six Stitches Following WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet competed in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight match. The match, which was taped last week, featured Ricochet suffering a cut to the back of his head. This resulted in the WWE Superstar receiving six stiches, as well as a big lump on his head. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. A WWE live event in Toronto, Canada on December 30th has 6,714 tickets out. It’s 900 tickets away from a sellout. Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Claims Vince McMahon Respected Him After Intercontinental Title Win
Matt Cardona’s time as WWE Intercontinental Champion may have been short, but the former Broski earned the respect of Vince McMahon. At WrestleMania 32, Cardona (as Zack Ryder) captured the title but would lose it the following night on RAW to The Miz. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Cardona spoke about...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
1923 Episode 2 Recap: Talk Is Sheep
This week’s 1923 doesn’t take place during the holiday season, but the Paramount+ drama delivers a gift, anyway: One of haunted Spencer Dutton’s incredibly rare smiles. Sure, it’s fleeting. And yes, we’re fairly certain that his tragedy-to-joy ratio is nine to one. Also, I suppose you could argue that his surviving the attack at the end of the premiere is a present in and of itself. (But did anyone really think he was a goner?) Anyway, let’s review the events — and people — that bring us to that blessed moment in which Spencer shows us his teeth, as well as the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jade Cargill Explains Why She Hasn’t Chased The AEW Women’s World Championship Yet
Jade Cargill made her professional wrestling debut with AEW on the November 11, 2020 episode of Dynamite. The following day, All Elite Wrestling announced that Cargill had signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. On January 5, 2022, Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to win the inaugural AEW TBS Championship. She...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Kicks Off Its Post-Holiday Tour Tonight – Full Lineups
WWE kicks off its annual post-Holiday tour tonight, starting two with two events. It wraps up on Thursday. Here are the lineups:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar – Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Bray Wyatt Assaults Cameraman, The New Day Attack Imperium
On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy last week. Wyatt clarified that he and Uncle Howdy are two separate individuals, before the former Universal Champion snapped and unleashed on the cameraman. Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw...
ewrestlingnews.com
Paul Heyman Has A Message For Stephen A. Smith, Hey! (EW) Preview, More
Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Friday to send a message to Stephen A Smith. He wrote,. “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns. 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Comments / 1